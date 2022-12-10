A symbolic green light to pandemic recovery, Main Street in Napa between Second and Third streets is busy again. But this time — vehicles dominate the road.

The block was closed to motor traffic in August 2020, a concession to its restaurant owners during the pandemic who created spots for outdoor dining.

Even though the city’s decision to reopen that section of downtown road proves too costly to convert into a pedestrian mall ($1.5 million), outdoor dining remains in other areas of Napa.

Overall, the eating-outside trend quickly caught on in popularity among weekend frolickers all over the North Bay. And still, the love of the outdoors hasn’t subsided — even in a season known to bring people inside to cozy settings.

Sure, some merchants and citizens have grumbled about the lack of parking, most city officials say. But in the end, many complaints dwindled, and most North Bay cities were willing to trade some spaces for dining Paris-style.

At the onset of COVID-19, California public health restrictions put down the hammer on indoor dining. The result was the birth of “parklets.” Wooden, open-air structures popped up to allow diners to eat and drink outside in cordoned off places over sidewalks and parking spaces.

North Bay cities from Sausalito and San Anselmo to Petaluma and Napa and beyond resembled European towns. Napa hosted many structures and outdoor dining spaces throughout the downtown area. To this day, Napa has 14 parklets.

Napa Community Development Director Vin Smith said the parklets haven’t overstayed their welcome. Residents and visitors as well as the City Council have supported them — even if it means fewer parking spaces downtown. The city contends it has parking structures to accommodate visitors and residents.

Elsewhere in the city, Napa is allowing restaurateurs to install parklets. They must pay a fee amounting to $10 per square foot annually.

“The community has embraced them, and we benefit from them. Downtown has a vibrancy now,” Smith said. “We saw no adverse impact by giving up parking spaces.”

Napa isn’t alone in taking advantage of the outdoor dining craze.

Also in the Napa Valley in Yountville, Washington Street, coined the term “Street Activation Program.” This features a dozen tasting rooms and restaurants that were given permission to spill their dining rooms out in the public spaces.

“We’ve always had some level of outdoor dining, and some (diners) have moved inside, but we went ahead and adopted the program in spring,” City Manager Steve Potter said.

Across the Wine Country

In the Sonoma County seat, the city of Santa Rosa adopted a proposal in September for 22 restaurants to opt into the permanent program, when it saw how much the community embraced the parklets.

“We doubled down on permanent parklets. We know the restaurant industry’s business margins aren’t that great. The ability to have a parklet even brought a couple of new restaurants to us,” Santa Rosa Economic Development Division Director Raissa de la Rosa said.

Granted, there are government guidelines attached and encroachment fees to pay. She estimates half of the 22 eateries have received their permits. The city has also developed a grant program to encourage restaurants to move forward with creating the space. In de la Rosa’s eyes, some diners — whether for virus or weather reasons — will want to eat out year-round.

“I was eating outside last night,” she said.

Further north, Healdsburg has also developed a permanent program for the parklets covering 50 parking spaces dotting the city. Starting Jan. 1, they’ll need a three-year license to do so.

City Manager Jeff Key credits the parklets as a necessity during challenging times.

Due south, Windsor has stopped short of making the bastions of outdoor dining permanent, but this city has at least extended the practice for its nine parklets through next March.

“One of our key issues is parking,” Windsor Community Development Director Tim Ricard said. “We’re not quite ready to make them permanent or remove them (either).”

Further east, the city of Sonoma opted to abandon the parklets — which at the height of the pandemic, dominated the downtown area surrounding its town square.

“The council decided to take them out,” interim City Manager Sue Casey said, referring to the dozen or so of the outdoor dining structures.

The decision comes on the heels of controversy when Girl & the Fig and El Dorado Kitchen managers complained about the temporary rules’ construction dimensions and safety codes being too restrictive. Non-compliance may have resulted in a $500-a-day fine.