The Madrona in Healdsburg and Stanly Ranch in Napa are two of the 24 hotels in the United States and Canada to make Condé Nast Traveler’s Hot List of new hotels.

“We chose both The Madrona and Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection because they are excellent across the board, regardless of their locations. That said, both really brought something new to their respective areas,” said Rebecca Misner, the magazine’s senior features editor.

“The Madrona stood out for its vibrant, eclectic décor and its intimate setting in a region that has, recently, seen the arrival of a number of big brand, large-scale resorts. Stanly Ranch, which opened in the southern sweep of Napa where there aren't a ton of high-end resorts, is a master class in modern, but warm design and its spa and its wellness offerings are — in a part of California known for great spas — truly impressive."

Both properties are featured on the website, The Madrona was also singled out in the May-June print edition of the publication.

This is the 27th year the magazine has curated a list containing the best new hotels. According to Statista, 1,842 hotels opened throughout the world last year.

"For Hot List in general, we choose hotels that we believe are fantastic. We of course, also think about what different properties are adding/bringing to their specific locations and what will set them apart from their competitive class,” Misner said.

For the Auberge Resorts Collection, the Napa hotel was one of three properties to be recognized by Condé Nast. Other hotels recognized included Susurros del Corazón in Punta de Mita, Mexico, and Wildflower Farms in Hudson Valley, New York.

The Madrona

“It’s a very coveted award to receive. I think it is like the Holy Grail, the Oscars of the travel industry to be on this list, or like the Grammy Award for best new artist,” said Jay Jeffers. “People who are Condé Nast fans and readers trust it. It is an endorsement from somebody who is iconic in the travel industry.”

The hotel was purchased in 2021 by a group of investors including Jeffers’ brother Kyle Jeffers, and general partner Cory Schisler.

This is Jeffers first foray into hotel ownership, he’s a top residential interior designer based in San Francisco and has also designed penthouses for the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Lake Tahoe.

The recognition from Condé Nast comes on the heels of Travel + Leisure magazine in April including The Madrona on its It list of the top 100 best new and renovated hotels.

The Madrona is new and old all at once. The mansion was built in 1881, and in a previous incarnation was known as the Madrona Manner. After a $6 million renovation, it reopened in April 2022.

Jeffers paid tribute to the property’s history by including at least one relic from a previous owner in every room. Jeffers and his team cataloged about 750 items of furniture and art, of which nearly 300 were kept, including a piano and other antiques.

Jeffers, who considers himself a hotel aficionado, wanted to include things he likes when he travels. That’s why there are full-length mirrors on every floor of The Madrona next to the elevators — to get one last peek at yourself before heading out, as well as providing space above each guest room armoire to stash a suitcase out of sight.

It was also important to Jeffers that the restaurant be a gathering spot for locals beyond special occasions, which is why the prix fixe menu no longer exists. Chef Jesse Mallgreen, who had made the Michelin-starred restaurant a dining destination, left in April to take over as executive chef at Jordan Vineyards & Winery.

Condé Nast, in the magazine, wrote that “… with just 24 rooms and bungalows spread across six historic buildings on eight gorgeously landscape acres, the experience is unexpectedly intimate and the vibe insidery.”

Stanly Ranch Auberge

The Auberge Resort Collection’s Stanly Ranch, which opened in April 2022, is the hotelier’s third property in the Napa Valley after Auberge de Soleil, Rutherford, and Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection in Calistoga. The Auberge’s Calistoga Ranch location burned in the 2020 Glass Fire.

“We were so honored to be included on this prestigious list. After months of hard work opening the property, it was wonderful to receive such an exciting recognition,” Stanly Ranch General Manager Ed Gannon told the Journal.

The property has a mix of 135 cottages, rooms and suites.

“Stanly Ranch offers an incredible array of unique experiences and exclusive activities that enhance the guest’s stay. This hotel is not just a wine country resort, it is a property that showcases the adventure and exploration that Napa has to offer,” Gannon said. “Whether it’s a tour of the on-site grange, fishing in the Napa River, or a pasta making class with our executive chef, Stanly Ranch offers programming that you can’t get anywhere else.”

The hotel’s name comes from Edward Stanly, who purchased the 2,558-acre parcel in 1856 from Nicholas Higuera, who got the land in grant from the Mexican government in 1833.

Today, Stanly Ranch Auberge is 712 acres, with a resort, ranchland and vineyards.

Condé Nast published this online about Stanly Ranch, “Standout amenities include Guatemalan heated robes, yoga mats, and Theragun massage tools. Bay Area food lovers make the trek here just to dine on chef Garrison Price’s ingredient-focused meals at the resort’s Avroko-designed restaurant, Bear; others prefer to sip Rosé at the French countryside-inspired Basin Bar.”

Luxury travel

This year, demand for hotel rooms is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Market and research firm Mordor Intelligence’s website points to a booming luxury hotel business in the U.S. “The expansion of the travel and tourist sector and shifting standards of living have fueled the market trends for luxury hotels to increase steadily.”

Recession and inflation are two words that don’t seem to be affecting luxury travel. The Madrona start at $750, while the Stanly Ranch runs $1,300 a night and up.