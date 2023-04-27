Napa Valley College has announced that NVC transfer students will be given guaranteed admission to Sonoma State University beginning in fall 2023.

The NVC Board of Trustees signed off on the agreement for students who meet specific requirements to be accepted as incoming juniors, according to a release from the college.

“This is a huge step for us because it helps to clarify the pathway for our students,” said NVC Superintendent Dr. Torence Powell. … It allows students to be intentional and deliberate in their classes and decisions while they are with us.”

For students to be eligible, they must have completed at least 60 units with a 2.0 GPA, among other requirements, said Dr. Elias Lopez, Senior Associate Vice President for Strategic Enrollment at SSU.

The guarantee applies to all SSU majors except four: nursing, psychology, sociology and criminal justice, which are affected by over enrollment already, according to the news release.

“We will be reaching out to our Napa County high school students, from Calistoga to American Canyon, to let them know about this exciting new program,” said Dr. Alex Guerrero, NVC Interim Vice President for Student Affairs. “We want them to know that a college education at the university level is available and attainable.”