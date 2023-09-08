Visit Napa Valley on Aug. 30 released its travel trends report for the second quarter, and it reveals continued recovery from the pandemic, particularly in hotel stays, a key metric for assessing the health of the region’s tourism economy.

The most notable growth came from luxury hotels, which account for more than 50% of Napa Valley’s lodging properties, according to Visit Napa Valley. Yountville, for example, had a 30% increase in hotel occupancy in June as the summer season began, the tourism agency said, citing travel industry analytics firm STR.

The luxury hotel uptick is largely attributed to higher-income people who continue to travel despite economic uncertainties, Visit Napa Valley reported, citing findings from Philadelphia-based Tourism Economics.

Also key to Napa’s tourism growth in the second quarter was San Francisco’s own climb back from the pandemic.

“As our gateway city, San Francisco’s continued recovery presents a big opportunity for visitors interested in coming to Napa Valley,” Linsey Gallager, Visit Napa Valley’s president and CEO, stated in the report. “Whether travelers are adding a few days to the end of a business trip, taking a family vacation, or checking Napa Valley off as a major bucket list destination, San Francisco’s robust group and (leisure) business will fuel the next stage of Napa Valley’s tourism recovery.”

Month Occupancy Annual change Average daily room rate Annual change April 63.2% -12.8% $432.61 -3.4% May 68.2% -4.3% $502.01 -1.2% June 71.1% -0.7% $447.72 -6.9% Napa Valley hotel market Q2 metrics (Source: STR)

Looking ahead to the third quarter, Visit Napa Valley stated it expects international leisure travel to continue to rebound, a sentiment echoed by Visit California, the state’s tourism marketing agency.

The agency forecasts total international visitation to the Golden State will return to 2019 levels by 2025, and total spending from those visitors will reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

Further, San Francisco Travel’s research shows the same forecast and estimates that travelers from key markets like Mexico, Canada, and the U.K. will return to 2019 levels next year.

And as average daily room rates stabilize, that gives a competitive edge to Napa Valley for group meetings, the organization said.

Group meetings consistently account for about 30% of Napa Valley’s hotel occupancy, a higher ratio-to-leisure visitors than Sonoma and Monterey counties, according to Visit Napa Valley, citing data from Cvent, a software company used by meeting planners nationwide for event management, marketing and attendee engagement.

“Tourism remains a vital economy in Napa Valley, and understanding how we can better cater to the needs of both leisure and group travelers is key in remaining a competitive destination,” Thomas Bensel, chair of Visit Napa Valley’s Board of Directors, said in the report.