North Bay Business Journal names Best Places to Work in 2021
The North Bay Business Journal has announced this year’s winners of its annual Best Places to Work awards.
Selected based surveys of employees, the winners represent a cross section of the industries, services and nonprofits through the North Bay.
Winners of the award will be recognized at an in-person event Sept. 15 from 4–6:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.
The event is co-hosted by Exchange Bank and the award sponsors include Kaiser Permanente and the Troupe Group. Winners will also be profiled in the Sept. 20 issue of the North Bay Business Journal
2021 Best Places to Work
Abbey, Weitzenberg, Warren & Emery, law firm, Santa Rosa
Adobe Associates, Inc., civil engineering firm, Santa Rosa
Akili Interactive, digital medicine company, Larkspur
All Weather Architectural Aluminum, Inc., window and door manufacturer, Vacaville
Allen Construction Group LLP, construction company, Santa Rosa
Amy’s Kitchen, natural foods company, Novato
Anova, Inc., educational services, Santa Rosa
Arrow Benefits Group, benefits management company , Petaluma
AUL Corp. automotive warranty company, Napa
Becoming Independent, nonprofit aiding the disabled community, Santa Rosa
Best Collateral, pawn shops, Santa Rosa, San Rafael
Beyers Costin Simon PC, real estate and business law firm, Santa Rosa
BPM LLP, accounting, Fairfield and St. Helena
Bridges Restoration LLC DBA West Coast Fire and Water, damage restoration firm, San Rafael, Santa Rosa
Carlile Macy, design firm, Santa Rosa
Central Valley, building supplies, Napa
Centric General Contractors, construction, St. Helena
Child Parent Institute, family services nonprofit, Santa Rosa
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, real estate, Napa
Community First Credit Union, banking, Santa Rosa
Community Support Network, homeless services, Santa Rosa
Corcoran Global Living, real estate, North Bay
Cork Supply USA, Inc., cork stoppage supplier, Napa
Cornerstone, real estate, Santa Rosa
Dal Poggetto & Company LLP, accounting, Santa Rosa
DH Wine Compliance, wine regular consultant, Santa Rosa
Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty, law firm, Napa
Dillwood Burkel & Millar LLP, accounting, Santa Rosa
Don Sebastiani & Sons, winery, Sonoma
Earthtone Construction, construction firm, Sebastopol
Eckhoff and Company, accounting and business advisory, San Rafael
Eleven Engineering Inc., general engineering construction, Petaluma
Exchange Bank, banking and financial services, North Bay
Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess, law firm, Santa Rosa
GC Micro Corporation, manufacturing, Petaluma
George Petersen Insurance Agency, insurance services, San Rafael, Santa Rosa
Ghilotti Bros. Inc., construction, San Rafael
Ghirardo CPA, accounting, Novato
Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire, nonprofit, Santa Rosa
Healdsburg Lumber Company, building supplies, Healdsburg
Hennessy Advisors, wealth management firm, Novato
Henry’s Original, cannabis company, Mendocino County
Hilton Garden Inn Sonoma County Airport, hotel, Santa Rosa
IDEX Health & Science, manufacturing, Rohnert Park
Intelisys, a ScanSource Company, technology services company, Petaluma
Intervine, Inc., wine management company, Napa
InterWest Insurance Services LLC, insurance, Petaluam
Jackson Family Wine, wine company, Santa Rosa
Keysight Technologies, technology, Santa Rosa
Kiosk, technology services, Novato
KLH Consulting, Inc., information security, Santa Rosa
Ledson Winery & Vineyards, winery, Kenwood
Legal Aid of Sonoma County, nonprofit legal services, Santa Rosa
M.A. Silva Corks USA LLC, wine cork supplier, Santa Rosa
Marin Humane, nonprofit animal services, Novato
Mengali Accountancy, accounting services, Healdsburg
Meritage Medical Network, medical group, Novato
Mike's Bikes, bicycle retailer, Petaluma, San Rafael
MKM & Associates Structural Engineering, engineering services, Rohnert Park
Napa Valley Fumé LLC, cannabis supplier, Napa
North Coast Title Company, real estate services, Santa Rosa
North Marin Community Services, nonprofit community services provider, Novato
Nova Group Inc., construction company, Napa
O'Brien Watters & Davis LLP, law firm, Santa Rosa
Parkpoint Health Clubs, - Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg
Peju Winery, Rutherford
Peterson Mechanical Inc., mechanical contractor, Sonoma
Pisenti & Brinker LLP, accounting, Santa Rosa
Poppy Bank, banking and financial services, North Bay
Private Ocean Wealth Management, financial services, San Rafael
PsychStrategies, Inc., mental health services, Petaluma, Sebastopol
Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Santa Rosa
Redwood Credit Union, banking and financial services, North Bay
Russian River Brewing Company, Windsor
SCHURTER Inc., electrical and electronic goods, Santa Rosa
Scott Laboratories, wine industry equipment and services, Petaluma
Sequoia Senior Solutions, in home care for seniors, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, San Rafael
Siyan Clinical, mental health services, Santa Rosa
Smith Dollar PC, law firm, Santa Rosa
Sonoma Clean Power, electric utility company, Santa Rosa
Sonoma Technology, Inc., environmental consultant, Petaluma
Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, law firm, Santa Rosa
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, Santa Rosa
Star Staffing, staffing firm, Santa Rosa
Summit Engineering Inc., consulting, Santa Rosa
Summit State Bank, banking and financial services, North Bay
Summit Technology Group, technology, electrical, renewable energy, Santa Rosa
Sutter Instrument Corp., precision mechanical components, Novato
The Beale Group, small business services, Sebastopol
The Bundschu Company, wine company, Sonoma
The Scott Technology Group Inc., office equipment, Rohnert Park
TLCD Architecture, architectural consulting, Santa Rosa
Traditional Medicinals, tea producer, Rohnert Park
TricorBraun WinePak, beverage packaging, Fairfield
W. Bradley Electric Inc., electrical contracting, Novato
Willow Creek Wealth Management, financial services, Sebastopol
Woodruff Sawyer, insurance services, Novato
WRA Inc., environmental consulting, San Rafael
WX Brands, wine producer, Novato
YWCA Sonoma County, nonprofit community services provider, Santa Rosa
