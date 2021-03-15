North Bay Business Journal names Forty Under 40 winners for 2021

The Business Journal recognizes the most influential executives and professionals in the North Bay area under 40 years old who fit any of the following profiles:

Innovators who have changed the way their industry does business

Individuals whose work has a wide-reaching impact on the business community

Executives and professionals advancing quickly in their organizations

People who demonstrate extraordinary leadership qualities

Entrepreneurs who create a new product or market

Scroll through the gallery to see who won this year.

The winners will be recognized in an April 21 virtual event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register for the free event at nbbj.news/forty21.

The underwriter for the ceremony is Exchange Bank.