Subscribe

North Bay Business Journal names Forty Under 40 winners for 2021

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 15, 2021, 1:13PM
Updated 11 minutes ago

The Business Journal recognizes the most influential executives and professionals in the North Bay area under 40 years old who fit any of the following profiles:

  • Innovators who have changed the way their industry does business
  • Individuals whose work has a wide-reaching impact on the business community
  • Executives and professionals advancing quickly in their organizations
  • People who demonstrate extraordinary leadership qualities
  • Entrepreneurs who create a new product or market

Scroll through the gallery to see who won this year.

The winners will be recognized in an April 21 virtual event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register for the free event at nbbj.news/forty21.

The underwriter for the ceremony is Exchange Bank.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette