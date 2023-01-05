Businesses across Sonoma County and beyond were bracing for impact Wednesday as heavy rain and flood concerns threaten properties throughout the region.

Preparations for the incoming storm came in the wake of harsh lessons for many businesses in 2019, when owners were caught off-guard by historic flooding after three days of drenching rainfall.

Some were forced to close for months. Others shut their doors entirely or moved.

For Brad and Raena Metzger, owners of Rio Nido Roadhouse along the lower Russian River, the cleanup and repairs took three months. The thick, brown floodwaters had swallowed up their restaurant property, the high-water mark outside the bar reaching 6 feet, 4 inches.

They were both out of town at the time and knew the severe weather was coming, but were still shocked by the damage.

This time, they have closed the restaurant and have moved perishable food to refrigerators in Russian River Pub in Forestville to avoid losing inventory.

Brad Metzger also has a trailer set up should he have to move refrigerators and freezers — a friend at the Schoolhouse Canyon Campground has a large workshop where the equipment can be stored if the flooding becomes a risk for equipment.

“We’re going to assess the situation,” Metzger said. “It seems the prediction has gone down a little so it’s just a waiting game.”

Metzger and his staff also raised furniture to sit 2 or 3 feet off the ground in case water starts to flood the restaurant.

“There’s a big difference between do I empty the whole entire building or do I get all the equipment out,” Metzger said. “If there’s a landslide, the creek backs up and it could really happen at any moment so we’re watching that creek level more than anything.”

The Barlow commercial center in Sebastopol was hit especially hard in 2019 when the swollen Laguna de Santa Rosa overflowed its banks, inundating much of the $32 million shopping and dining complex.

While the center is in the flood plain and its inundation was foreseeable, the structures were outfitted with a protective barrier system that should have been fully deployed to keep water from entering the buildings, a group of business owners said at the time.

Nine of them sued Barlow owner Barney Alridge, alleging a breakdown in preparation and communication from The Barlow led to the widespread damage.

Aldridge, reached Wednesday by phone, said he did not want to comment on what the complex was doing differently this time. He said Barlow staff members were tracking the storm and would have teams in place should anything happen.

According to a couple of Barlow tenants, however, the preparations and communication have been clearer as the current storm bore down.

Alex Grinschean, a team lead at Crooked Goat Brewing, said Barlow staff has readied both sandbags and the complex’s flood barriers should they need to be deployed. The latter are interlocking aluminum flood logs designed to be installed between brackets in each roll-up storefront.

Courtney Williams, general manager at Community Market, one of the business that joined the lawsuit over the 2019 flood, said Barlow staff have been texting business owners with updates on the weather and preparation efforts in case the flood walls and sandbags have to be deployed.

She called 2019 a “big oops” for The Barlow ownership.

“They have training that the company contracted out so there’s definitely more preparation this year,” she said.

For its part, Williams said the grocery store has their power generators elevated and ready should there be an electricity failure and temporary pumps set up throughout the store in case of flooding. The store is prepared to stay open with normal business ours unless circumstances change, she added.

“We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Williams said. “I’m hoping that from where it looks on my end, that we’re really prepared and everything is going to go smooth,” she said.

Napa County

Napa County officials were keeping a close watch on the Napa River, which was last forecast to crest in Napa at 19.4 feet early Thursday morning and again at 20.3 feet Sunday morning. Flood stage in Napa is 25 feet.

Further upriver, near St. Helena, the forecast showed a projected crest at least three feet below the 16-foot flood stage.

The county’s primary concern for flooding includes low-lying agricultural areas, mainly vineyards along the river, according to spokesperson Linda Ong.

The city of Napa was handing out sandbags, but few businesses in the heart of Napa have said they were eager to pick them up, according to Craig Smith, president of the Napa Downtown Association.

“We’re not thinking about flooding,” Smith said. “I can’t believe we can say that.”

That peace of mind is largely the result of safeguards put in place by a federal flood protection and river bypass project begun in 2000 and completed in 2015.

Since then, the river has gone above flood stage in Napa twice, reaching in 26.81 feet 2017 and 26.47 feet 2019, according to the weather service. That resulted in a foot or less of water ending up in the bypass channel, rather than the previous pattern of inundation of downtown streets and businesses.

Marin County

In Marin County, owners and employees of businesses near San Anselmo Creek, one in San Anselmo and the other in Fairfax are keeping an eye on the rising water levels.

“We’re OK for now, but as the week progresses it could be sketchy,” said Soyara Molloy, who owns Sorella Café, an elevated restaurant located on Bolinas Road in Fairfax. “We’ll be like an island if it floods.”

Employees at Creekside Pizza in San Anselmo planned to close the restaurant at 9 p.m. or sooner if the eatery floods.

Marin County officials expected the worst of the storm to hit later Wednesday.

Jim Welte, executive director of the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday evening that he had little to report as yet, but would continuously monitor storm threats to area businesses.

North Bay Business Journal reporters Jeff Quackenbush and Susan Wood contributed reporting on Napa and Marin counties. You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.