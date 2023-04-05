North Bay Forty Under 40 Awards winners announced

North Bay Business Journal reveals this year’s winners of its annual Forty Under 40 Awards. They will be recognized at an event April 25 at Sonoma County Fairgrounds.|
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 5, 2023, 8:44AM
The names are in.

These are the individuals who are already shaping the future in a host of industries and organizations and the North Bay Business Journal’s winners of this year’s Forty Under 40 Awards.

Scroll through the gallery above to see those worth watching for what will be their contributions to the business community in the future.

The recipients are scheduled to be recognized Tuesday, April 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Saralee and Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Register at bit.ly/nbbjnewsforty23.

