• There are 32,270 health and fitness clubs across the country.

• On average, people spend less than $30 per month on a gym membership in the country.

• Fitness industry revenue declined by 32.45% in 2020 after rising each year between 2011 and 2019.

• U.S. fitness industry revenue in 2021 was $33.25 billion, but is projected to grow to $434.74 billion by 2028.

Working out at home can bring the same results as a gym routine, but one big component is missing — all the other members.

Socialization is a significant reason there has been a surge in people returning to fitness centers, local residents and gym operators say.

“It feels good to be back in class with people,” said Mandy Brattin, who works out with her mother, Pam Mason, at BodyRok Pilates in Santa Rosa. “The only thing that is different is that we all wear socks now.”

In 2020, as stay-at-home orders were put in place, Mason bought a Peloton bike. Now, it's hardly getting any action.

She and her daughter waited two years to return to working out at the studio because it was too hard to do so when masks were required.

As the women listened to instructor Bailey Wolanek shout commands, they adjusted the reformer, lifted their legs, stretched their bodies, breathed and finally smiled when it was all over.

There’s a camaraderie among class members, as well as those who know each other outside of the gym. The pair say it is not unusual to grab a coffee after a workout session.

Numbers increase

While New Year’s resolutions often drive traffic to gyms, fitness studios across the country saw a 32% increase in foot traffic in the first two weeks of January compared to the same time period a year earlier, according to Placer.ai, a company that studies retail foot traffic.

Things are so good that Erika Kehr and fiancé Will Whalen are building on the number of BodyRok franchises they own. Their Petaluma outlet opened seven years ago, while the one in Corte Madera celebrates its one-year anniversary in May, and the Santa Rosa facility will be open for a year come July.

They also have facilities in Oakland and Berkeley.

Kehr said the Petaluma center increased membership by 50% from 2021 to 2022 and is now at or slightly above pre-pandemic numbers.

“Our studios are at about 85% capacity. Anytime you are over 85%, you are adding more classes,” Kehr told the North Bay Business Journal. She is in the process of getting 12 more instructors trained in the North Bay so more classes can be added.

Operators of Healthquest Fitness Center in Napa are hopeful membership numbers will hit what they were in 2019, but the business has 15 percentage points to go to make that a reality.

“This past January, we signed up more members than we did the two years prior to the pandemic. That gives me optimism there is pent-up demand,” owner Tony Giovannoni said. “I know January is big for clubs, even our biggest, but I take it as a good sign we are headed in the right direction.”

Who is working out at the gym? • Gen Z: 14% • Millennials: 33% • Gen X: 24% • Baby Boomers: 22% Source: Zippia

During the holidays, Giovannoni said he noticed an uptick in short-term memberships in a younger demographic. He attributes this to colleges spending money on fitness centers and students wanting to stay fit when they return home on break.

At his club, it's the weight room that is seeing the most action because that can be harder to duplicate at home, whereas cardio is easier to do outside of a health club environment.

“I think there is still some reticence out there to come back to a group setting. And a lot of people want an excuse not to exercise,” Giovannoni said as to why numbers are still less than what they were three years ago.

While Planet Fitness in Santa Rosa isn’t quite back to pre-pandemic numbers, the health club is investing in the future with a remodel slated to start later this month.

Those returning to the club are a mix lot of regulars and new customers. Manager Alex Jancic said the proximity to Sonoma State brings in a lot of students.

The health club chain has six independent locations in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.

Maximum Fitness in Vacaville has no complaints about membership.

“We are as full, if not more so,” General Manager Andy Moriarty said in comparing today’s numbers to 2019. “We are getting new members on the daily.”

Expansion fizzled

Vertex Climbing Center in Santa Rosa has seen an influx of younger people to the climbing facility as well as people who are new to the sport.

“We are back at what feels like full capacity. It took a little bit of time,” owner Gorden Cooley said. While the site has been open since 1995, it was in January that Cooley celebrated his 10th year of ownership.

Things were going so well three years ago that on March 1, 2020, construction started on a Vertex center in Sebastopol. Two weeks later, the state ordered “nonessential” businesses to shut down.

“We couldn’t do anything. After months of being on hold, it was not feasible (to continue),” Cooley said.

Today, he is focused on increasing offerings at the Santa Rosa facility — such as more classes, nutritional coaching, team building and the competitive youth team that last year sent two young women to nationals.

Expansion is off the table — at least for the foreseeable future.

Multiple choices

A richness in workout options is spurring membership at Mt. Tam Racquet & Athletic Club in Larkspur.

“I’ve never seen such an increase in the amount of people playing tennis. It’s absurd,” said Rod Heckelman, general manager and tennis director, of the Marin County club.

“Swimming is also through the charts. They have discovered it’s great recreation. The pandemic pushed people to do something safe and healthy.”

Tennis and swimming are so popular that Mt. Tam had to develop a software program specifically to handle scheduling for those activities.

While overall membership levels are not where they were pre-pandemic, Heckelman said he isn’t concerned.

“I like where we are. I think before it was a bit too much.”

But he admitted he wouldn’t mind seeing a few more people who come in solely for the fitness equipment.

“The area that didn’t come back was the fitness area. I think the whole (pandemic) pushed people to do things now at home,” Heckelman said. “The question is will the demand of people wanting to have a social environment overcome the immediacy of home workouts. No one knows yet.”