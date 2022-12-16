Change in new listings in October from a year before

Change in sales of single-family homes in November from a year before

Make no mistake: Actions by the Federal Reserve are having a direct effect on California’s mercurial real estate trends.

The latest affirmation came Friday when the state’s real estate trade group reported sales of new homes in November declined an estimated 47% in California.

.

Compared to the same month in 2021, November home sales this year were 237,740 statewide (an “annualized” number that serves as a projection), according to the California Association of Realtors.

The median home price last month in the state was $777,500, down 3% from October.

Echoing what’s been said by other industry experts in the U.S. and North Bay, the group’s economist, Oscar Wei, listed a near-perfect storm of events that has led to a shift in the industry between buyer and seller.

And he predicted 2023 will see home prices continue to slide by about 8%.

All this could mean a welcome mat to buyers in 2023, according to housing experts. In 2022, buyers were dissuaded to enter the housing market over climbing interest rates and inflation fears.

According to the Realtors trade group, as mortgage rates went up, sales of new homes fell for 17 straight months on a year-over-year basis.

“This (drop) has a lot to do with interest rates going up significantly,” Wei said Friday.

Interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve are expected to remain high, according to economy watchers. In its worst case, the Fed is estimating mortgage rates caused by the hikes will reach 8.5% next year.

In 2022, mortgage rates surged to more than double those at pre-pandemic levels when they stood at 3% for a 30-year fixed. That increase caused many buyers facing an average mortgage about $1,000 more per month to hit the pause button this year.

“No question, this had a dramatic impact on the housing market,” Wei said.

From 2020 into 2021, lots of buyers into the North Bay comprised employees embracing remote work, and therefore could live anywhere.

But the housing inventory in places like the North Bay has failed to keep up with the huge demand, as economic uncertainty exacerbated by supply-chain issues tied to materials also stalled building.

Playing a cat-and-mouse game with buyers, sellers stubbornly held out for more on their homes, knowing choices in many areas like the North Bay were limited. Some took them off the market temporarily, real estate experts noted.

The real question remains for 2023 housing revelers: Will the demand outpace the supply by a dramatic amount?

“’We’ll still have a supply constraint,” Wei said. “The housing market is tough. In the Wine Country, Sonoma, Napa and Marin seem to be doing (better) than other counties.”

But there are limits to what’s available.

According to Zillow, the number of new listings dropped 34% between November 2021 and November 2022 for the San Francisco metro statistical area. This region includes Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.

In Napa and Sonoma counties, new listings were down 24% and 21%, respectively, in October from a year before, according to Zillow.

“That’s huge. People saw no reason they should move when mortgage rates started to increase. I think a lot of people are staying put now. We’ve had a housing deficit across the country. It’s clear we need more units,” said Orphe Divounguy, an economist with Zillow, the Seattle-based housing data research firm.

Divounguy forecasts a 5% drop in home values.

“I’m very optimistic because I think inflation may have peaked. It’s so important as expectations that inflation falls, long-term interest rates will fall and mortgage rates will fall. If they do, affordability will be more prevalent,” he said.

The view from here

The median home price in Sonoma County teased $900,000 at its peak in 2022, but it has since tapered off by about $100,000.

Napa County hit a milestone in 2022, topping $1 million.

Meanwhile, Marin County doubled its million-dollar mark from a decade ago.

Of course, prices reflect only what the market will bear. And if the market cools, sales prices, home values and even the inventory can change.

Compass Healdsburg Realtor Carol Lexa predicts as the economy improves, more sellers will return to list their homes again.

“Values haven’t really dropped, but some sellers have had to sell for less,” she said.

Granted, each year the holidays see fewer sellers placing their houses on the market compared to most months. But this year, new listings have plummeted to under 300 in Sonoma County. In the spring, new listings were more than double that.

“We had months (where) the supply of inventory bottomed out,” Lexa said.

In Napa County, new listings also took a dive last month to less than 100 homes, according to the Compass data. This past spring, that number was almost double.

Marin County new listings also failed to reach 150, yet last spring, that figure nipped at 400, the Compass data added.

“The real estate market is all psychological. We came off an incredible two and a half years where we saw a bidding war, then we came back to more of a normalcy,” said Lexa, also a former North Bay Association of Realtors president.