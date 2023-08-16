Restoration of the online system that thousands of North Bay real estate professionals and lenders use to share and view the latest property information won’t be restored before Friday, the local multiple listing service told its users Tuesday afternoon.

A cyberattack late Aug. 8 resulted in access to make and see changes to listings hosted by listing services in certain markets in the Bay Area, California and nationwide. That affected Bay Area Real Estate Information Service, or BAREIS, which serves Sonoma, Marin, Solano, Napa and Mendocino counties.

“We do not have a definite timeline for when BAREIS Plus will be restored,” the service wrote in an email to its roughly 8,200 users Tuesday. The company told users late Monday that a hoped-for fix by Wednesday likely wouldn’t happen.

Also impacted regionally by the ransomware attack was the San Francisco MLS because it used the same infected computer server under contract with Southern California-based Rapattoni Corporation.

A data-sharing alliance between seven Northern California MLSes has allowed viewing of North Bay and San Francisco listings information up until the time of the attack. BAREIS also has set up temporary workarounds for users to check on certain details and connect with listing agents to coordinate property showings.

BAREIS told users Tuesday that it is creating a “recovery guide” with instructions on what users will do when the system is fully restored. That includes verifying the recovered data and updating existing listings.

“We understand that it will take time for agents to get listings added and revised once the system is back up and running and grace periods well beyond the time frames identified in the rules for revising and submitting listings will be provided,” the service said in the email.

MLSes each set user rules to help ensure timeliness, reliability and other factors.

Jeremy King, an agent with Coldwell Banker in Petaluma, said his team has four listings that need updates such as price reductions, status and open houses since the outage.

“I had to call/text/email each agent to track them down to see if the status was still accurate — luckily they are both available to be shown,” King said in an email. “When (the) MLS is working correctly, I wouldn’t have had to make those calls as the MLS tells me which properties are available/in contract/sold. So that ate up an extra 10 minutes (with tasks) that I normally don’t have to do.”

San Francisco Association of Realtors on Tuesday afternoon posted an update on the MLS outage, saying it wouldn’t be fixed before Thursday.

A ransomware attack uses malicious software to digitally lock data on an infected computer system until the perpetrator is paid. There have been reports that the FBI is investigating the Rapattoni attack, but the agency on Tuesday told the Business Journal it doesn’t talk about investigations in progress.

