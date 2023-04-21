The North Bay’s six-county region in March showed a mix of lower unemployment and unchanged rates from February, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin, Napa and Lake counties reported a drop in unemployment rates in March from the month prior, while Sonoma, Solano and Mendocino counties held steady. California’s overall unemployment rate last month was 4.4%, also unchanged from February, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Within the North Bay, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 3.1%, followed by Sonoma and Napa counties, both at 3.6%. Solano County’s unemployment rate in March was 4.8%, while Mendocino County reported a rate of 4.3%. Lake County’s unemployment rate was 6.3%, typically the highest in the region, according to the department.

Statewide, the private education and health services sector gained the most jobs in March, with notable gains in dental offices, home health care services and hospitals, the report showed.

California’s construction industry in March had the biggest jobs loss, according to the report, which stated “extreme weather and flooding likely played a role in the sector’s month-over decline.”

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.1% in March, down from a revised 3.2% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2022 was 2.8%.

The county added jobs in government, and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in construction, and trade, transportation and utilities.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.6% in March, unchanged from a revised 3.6% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2022 was 3.3%.

The county in March added jobs in manufacturing, government, and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and private education and health services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.6% in March, down from a revised 3.8% in February. The county’s unemployment rate last year in March was 3.5%.

The county in March added jobs in manufacturing; mining, logging and construction; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.8% in March, unchanged from a revised 4.8% in February. In March 2022, the county’s rate was 4.6%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in construction, financial activities; and professional and business services.

Mendocino County

The county’s unemployment rate in March was 5.3%, unchanged from a revised 5.3% in February. Last year in March, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.4%.

The county added jobs in construction, manufacturing, trade, transportation and utilities; wholesale trade; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging, and retail trade.

Lake County

The county’s unemployment rate in March was 6.3%, down from a revised 6.4% in February. Last year in March, the unemployment rate was 5.2%.

The county in March added jobs in financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; retail trade; and leisure and hospitality.