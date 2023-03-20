While the state and federal governments are essentially declaring the 3-year-old pandemic over, businesses are dealing with the lingering effects — some positive, some not so much.
Last month, California ended its COVID restrictions which emerged in March 2020 and crippled the economy. In May, the Federal restrictions are expected to expire.
Many business are thriving, even adopting innovations inspired by the crisis, like a 10-person wedding party ceremony, or planning to improve employee communications in anticipation of the next crisis. Still others face continued disruption of the supply chain or escalating costs of doing business and hesitation from the public to return to crowded venues.
“The theater industry is in no way recovered from COVID,” Lesley Currier, managing director of the Marin Shakespeare Company in San Rafael, said days before the three-year anniversary of California’s shutdown. “Many theaters have gone out of business permanently. Many theater employees left the industry or the Bay Area. Many others have fewer performances to give because fewer people are going to the theater.”
Eli Melrod, founder and CEO of Solful in Sebastopol, said the cannabis retail industry felt “pandemic proof” when it began.
“Three years later, business feels renewed, especially foot traffic into our stores,” Melrod said.
Things like curbside pickup and delivery options remain part of the dispensary’s normal business practices.
The 4,000-square-foot Dahlia & Sage Community Market in Cloverdale saw its customer base double during the pandemic; numbers that have stayed steady.
(Karie and Kurt Kelder as of April 1 expect to fully own the store, having bought it from partners Peter and Frances Kruger. )
“I think people felt comfortable. We didn’t have crowds or lines,” Karie Kelder said.
Never having a COVID breakout among staff meant the store was always open. This was in part accomplished by having two distinct shifts so co-workers were interacting with the same people.
Lessons learned and future options
Even though SolarCraft in Novato furloughed staff for six weeks and cut wages for some by as much as 50%, CEO Phil Alwitt said, “We pulled out of it quite strong and used the time to improve our internal processes and procedures. The end result was not so bad.”
