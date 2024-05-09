Redwood Empire Food Bank is denying former director of development Lisa Cannon’s accusations that she was sexually harassed by ex-CEO David Goodman and wrongfully fired as a result.

The food bank’s recently filed answer to Cannon’s lawsuit says she failed to make a sufficient claim under which damages could be granted, according to court records reviewed by The Press Democrat.

In its 11-page response, food bank attorneys also say that any actions regarding Cannon’s employment were taken for legitimate business reasons and that Cannon’s complaint is “frivolous.”

Read the Answer to the Complaint here

They go on to state that Cannon failed to properly perform her job duties, and that she did not use food bank procedures to file a formal complaint against Goodman, or use company preventive policies in a timely matter, if at all.

Cannon “gave her consent, express or implied to the alleged acts, omissions and conduct of the Defendant (Redwood Empire Food Bank),” food bank lawyers wrote.

The food bank is asking that the case be dismissed, and that it be awarded costs associated with the lawsuit and attorneys’ fees.

Lawyers for the food bank did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Cannon’s complaint was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court in February. It alleges that Goodman sexually harassed her during the five years she worked as director of development.

She also said she complained to the nonprofit’s human resources officer but that nothing was done. She also accused Goodman of retaliating against her by wrongfully terminating her employment.

Candice Clipner, Cannon’s lawyer, said in an email that her client was “very dismayed” to read the food bank’s answer to her complaint because “it denied all of the very factual allegations in her complaint and failed to take any responsibility.”

In an emailed statement, Cannon said she loved her job at Redwood Empire.

“The shock of being terminated after five years is indescribable,” she said, “especially after five consecutive years of stellar reviews and retaining a long-standing high-functioning team.”

The next court date in Cannon’s lawsuit is set for the beginning of August.

