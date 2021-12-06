Redwood Empire Whiskey wins 2021 Esquire Spirit Award

A Sonoma County whiskey company was recognized among the best in Esquire's Spirit Awards for 2021.

The list, which included whiskeys, tequilas, gin, and other spirits, featured Grizzly Beast straight bourbon whiskey by Redwood Empire Whiskey that has a distillery in Graton,, an unincorporated town in Sonoma County.

"I love it when a whiskey surpasses my expectations," Esquire wrote. "It's a lovely new sipping bourbon."

Esquire added that Redwood Empire distills its whiskey in a single distilling season, and that its Grizzly Beast straight bourbon whiskey ages for about four years before its bottled. The bourbon whiskey is described of having orange zest, salted caramel, and buttermilk tasting notes with a spicy aroma.

Redwood Empire Whiskey named its Grizzly Beast bourbon whiskey after two trees found within two national state parks, according to its business website. "Grizzly" is a nod to the grizzly giant sequoia tree in Yosemite National Park, while the word "beast" comes from the mattole beast tree located in Humboldt Redwoods State Park.

The award comes just a few weeks after Esquire named five Bay Area businesses in its Best New Restaurants in America list. The list included Oakland businesses Horn Barbecue and Shawarmaji, along with Berkeley's Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya, and San Francisco restaurants Anchovy Bar and Abaća.