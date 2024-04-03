A Southern California-based developer’s request to revise a previously approved four-story hotel project planned for Napa’s Oxbow district was approved Tuesday evening by the Napa City Council.

The request again proved controversial among public commenters, several of whom cited traffic and climate concerns, along with concerns about the high number of hotel rooms planned for the Oxbow district and their potential impact.

But the council voted 4-0 in support of the proposal Tuesday, with members arguing the benefits of approval, including increased tax revenue and a 41-unit affordable housing complex, were too important.

Council member Beth Painter said the council essentially had a choice between the revised proposal and the already-approved one. She also said one of her main concerns was getting a project that could actually be built. At the same time, she said, updating the city’s analysis of downtown and the Oxbow district is a “really high priority.”

Council member Mary Luros recused herself at the request of the applicant Monday night, noting that her law firm had carried out minor work with connection to Tim Herman, an entrepreneur and development partner on the hotel project, within the past 12 months and she wanted to avoid “any appearance of impropriety or bias.” Luros was one of two council members who voted against the original project in 2020.

The First and Oxbow Gateway Hotel is proposed to include two four-story, 60-foot buildings near Soscol Avenue and First Street.

Irvine-based Developer Stratus Development Partners, which took over the project from the original developer, requested to increase the number of previously approved rooms from 74 to 123, among other changes.

The original Foxbow project proposal — by Napa-based developer JB Leamer — received City Council approval in 2020.

That version of the project included ground-floor retail space, meeting space, a cafe and two underground levels of parking. But in the new proposal, Stratus sought to eliminate the hotel’s retail and meeting spaces, along with reducing hotel room size, to increase parking as well as the number of hotel rooms.

Stratus managed the company that owned the 90-room Cambria Suites Napa hotel prior to it being lost in an $80 million foreclosure in 2023, along with a 132-room Cambria hotel in Rohnert Park.

The revised project came to the council with an endorsement from the city’s planning commission, which voted 3-1 on Feb. 1 — commissioner Gordon Huether recused himself as he’s a consulting artist on the project — to recommend approval.

David Wood, Stratus co-founder, touted the hotel’s benefits to the city at the Tuesday meeting. Wood said those benefits included about $4 million in annual tax revenue and fees to the city, assuming an 85% occupancy rate.

Had the project been denied, the developer could have still moved forward with the constructing previously approved version. But Wood noted at the Feb. 1 meeting the increase to hotel rooms was needed because the 74-room project wouldn’t make financial sense given that it wouldn’t have a sufficient number of rooms to attract a flagship hotel operator, such as Marriott or Hilton.

Though technically separate from the hotel development, Wood also said he’d helped connect affordable housing developer Jamboree Housing Corp. — he serves as chair of its board of directors — to city staff and helped identify a site for the affordable housing at 515 Silverado Trail, which is now entitled for 40 one-bedroom affordable units plus a manager’s unit, as well as residents services.

Kelsey Brewer, vice president of business development at Jamboree, said they wouldn’t be in the city without Wood’s help.

Wood also said Stratus still planned to pay the affordable housing in-lieu fee of about $900,000 for the hotel project into the city’s affordable housing trust fund. And he said that each year, going forward, the hotel will contribute 1% of its gross revenue to the city’s affordable housing fund.

Most of the commissioners at the Feb. 1 meeting voted in support of the hotel project, though a few also expressed that they thought the city needs to review the downtown and Oxbow area.

The need for a comprehensive review has generally been the main focus of project opponents, who have also expressed concerns about traffic, a lack of employee housing and climate impacts.

In a Feb. 2 email to the council, the Napa Housing Coalition requested the council move forward on an update to the city’s Downtown Specific Plan — last updated in 2012. The coalition notes that the city currently has around 3,000 hotel rooms with an occupancy rate generally hovering around 63%, and there’s the possibility of over 1,100 hotel rooms going up in the Oxbow district including both approved and proposed projects.