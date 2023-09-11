Santa Rosa architect named to federal board overseeing accessibility for people with disabilities

President Biden appointed Olivia Mae Asuncion of Quattrocchi Kwok Architects U.S. Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Access Board, which drives efforts toward enhanced accessibility for those with disabilities.|
Olivia Mae Asuncion, a project architect at Santa Rosa-based Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, has been appointed the newest member of the U.S. Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Access Board.

Appointed by President Biden, Olivia joins a group of 12 public members and 12 federal representatives to drive efforts towards enhanced accessibility for individuals with disabilities, the board announced.

