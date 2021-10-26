Subscribe

Santa Rosa credit union unveils digital bot for Spanish speakers

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 26, 2021, 3:54PM
Community First Credit Union has revamped its artificial intelligence bot “Maggie“ so that she now also communicates in Spanish for its customers throughout the North Coast.

The Santa Rosa-based financial institution unveiled the virtual-assistant bot last April to help their members who prefer online banking with particular questions. Those queries range from finding the nearest automated teller machines to why a specific debit transaction was denied.

Community First said it believes the bilingual Maggie would be the first one for any bank in the United States. Latinos represent 25% of its customer base and the credit union made it priority to have bilingual staff at every branch, said chief executive officer Scott Johnson.

“In our five-county footprint, a significant portion of our members tell us they are more confident when banking in Spanish,” Johnson said in a statement.

