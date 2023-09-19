Santa Rosa’s top official for land-use planning and economic development is out of her job.

A late Monday afternoon email from City Manager Maraskeshia Smith to members of the City Council and executive staff announced a change at the top of the department, led by Clare Hartman since February 2022.

Gabe Oswald, a deputy director within the department since 2015, will serve as interim director of planning and economic development, Smith said in her three-paragraph email.

It did not mention Hartman or give any explanation for the replacement.

A message left for Smith was not immediately returned Monday night and Hartman could not immediately be reached.

Read City Manager Maraskeshia Smith’s email to City Council members and executive staff:

A city hall spokesperson also could not be reached Monday night.

At least two people on the seven-member City Council said they learned of Hartman’s departure from Smith’s 4:46 p.m. email and knew nothing more of the staffing shakeup. They declined to comment publicly late Monday.

Two other council members were not immediately available.

Smith as city manager has hiring and firing authority over department heads.

Hartman had worked for the city for more than 24 years and had been one of the most senior administrators serving in the administration of Smith, who began her tenure as city manager in January 2022.

Hartman, served in various planning roles from 1999 to 2014 before being promoted to deputy director of the department, one of the most high-profile at City Hall, especially in the wake of the 2017 wildfires that wiped out 5% of Santa Rosa’s homes.

In September 2020 she was made interim assistant city manager, a role she served for 18 months, until taking over the planning department.

The department, which houses the planning and building divisions, engineering development services and economic development, has 74 full-time employees and a budget of about $19.3 million.

