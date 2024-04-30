Summer is just around the corner, which means the Wednesday Night Market is kicking off its annual market season at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

The market, which is celebrating its 35th year, will take place every Wednesday evening (except July 3) from May 8 through July 31, with goods from local food vendors, artists and artisans while live music plays in the background.

Director and vice president David Glass said the market has added more children’s activities that will take place in the grassy area of the market.

“And of course we’re going to continue having the beer, wine, music and dancing and all that,” Glass said. “We’ve received some nice sponsorships and we’re really on the uptrend for sure.”

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers will preside over a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the season and local band Wonderbread 5 will also perform that night.

Glass said the full vendor and music lineup will be announced closer to the opening night.

“All of our board is local and they’ve all been coming to the market since they were little kids,” Glass said. “It has an impact on everybody so it’s important for us to keep it going and keep building it up.”

