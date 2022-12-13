Ghilotti Construction Company, which reports annual revenues of $220 million and has headquarters in Santa Rosa, has become employee owned.

“We are excited to transition ownership to our employees who are best positioned for the future success of Ghilotti Construction Company,” said CEO Richard Ghilotti of the company that has roots back to 1914 in the North Bay.

Shares in the company have been transferred to workers under the employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP. With adjustments by the season and work, the company stated it can have as many as 450 workers.

No change in management structure will take place with the new employee-owned company, according to the announcement from the previously family-owned company.

Ghilotti specializes in total site preparation for state, counties and municipalities in Northern California, in addition to privately owned developments, including grading and excavating, paving, storm drains, water and sewer lines, equipment rental, soil stabilization, site and structure concrete and underground utilities.