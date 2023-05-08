The merger anticipated to close this summer appears one step closer between Luther Burbank Corporation (Nasdaq: LBC) and Washington Federal Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD).

The respective Santa Rosa- and Seattle-based banks jointly announced Friday that both shareholders groups approved issuing Washing Federal’s common stock to those with Luther Burbank Savings shares.

Brent Beardall, Washington Federal president and CEO, stated he was pleased with the outcome of shareholder approval, which he believes will result in “significant opportunities to enhance the banking experience for our customers and drive increased long-term value for our shareholders.” Bank officials were unavailable for comment.

Regulatory approvals are still necessary.

Luther Burbank Savings President and CEO Simone Lagomarsino agreed, adding in a statement the melding of the two financial institutions represents a good fit. Luther Burbank officials have not commented on the merger since its inception.

The vote, essentially advancing the closure of the buyout reported last November in an all-stock transaction worth $654 million, was cast about the same time first quarter results were released.

Luther Burbank Savings reported first quarter earnings ending March 31 of $13.44 million, which is about $200,000 less than the previous quarter and a stark plummet (41%) from the $22.94 million tallied for the first quarter in 2022.

Net interest income was up slightly from $39.27 million to $33.98 million. Still, the earnings barometer, derived by the difference between revenue generated by interest-bearing assets and costs associated with servicing liabilities, came in nearly 25% less than the same quarter ending March 31, 2022.

Overall, the “unprecedented, rapid rise in interest rates over the past year” provided challenges, Lagomarsino said.

Total loan results remained almost equal to the previous period in 2023’s first quarter, adding up to $7 billion, which showed about a billion-dollar increase from 2022’s first quarter.

First-quarter deposits ran about equal at $5.6 billion with a year before, but dipped 3% from the three-month period ending 2022. About 60% of that dip Lagomarsino attributed to deposit outflows after the March 10 collapse of Santa Clara-based Silicon Valley Bank followed by the quick buyout of San Francisco’s First Republic Bank, an ongoing trend with community banks experiencing customer doubts amid bank turmoil.

“As a result of the recent bank failures, we are closely monitoring our liquidity levels to ensure that we are well-positioned for deposit volatility,” Lagomarsino said in a statement. The financial institution added more than $308 million of liquidity to the balance sheet gained from borrowing from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

With assets totaling $8.3 billion in assets, Luther Burbank Savings operates 10 full-service branches in California and another in Washington; along with six loan production offices in the Golden State. Washington Federal manages 199 branches in eight Western states with $22.3 billion in total assets.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com