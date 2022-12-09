Clover Sonoma, one of the North Bay’s largest and oldest dairies, is no longer making ice cream, a Petaluma grocer confirmed Friday.

Clover ice cream is “not a thing anymore,” said Jeff Mainwaring, store manager at Petaluma Market. In fact, he said, the 106-year-old dairy’s line of ice creams was discontinued months ago, and the store has been out of it for weeks.

Clover Sonoma executives were not immediately available for comment. The Clover line of ice creams is still being advertised on the company website.

Formerly Clover Stornetta Farms, the 106-year-old company, headquartered in Petaluma, is a mainstay of local dairy lovers, and its punny mascot, Clo the Cow, celebrated a 50-year anniversary in 2019.

The company has farms in Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.