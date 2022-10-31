The Skip Barber Racing school is back on the track at Sonoma Raceway in November with a three-day racing school program.

The racing school held a place at the raceway from 1990 to 1995. With the Skip Barber Racing School under new leadership, the organizations discussed reforming their partnership in the summer of 2021.

The renowned racing school runs programs at tracks across the county, including Circuit of the Americas, Lime Rock Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, World Wide Technology Raceway, Sebring International Raceway and now, Sonoma Raceway.

“Skip Barber is a great fit with our vision to expand driving programs and bolster safe driving courses at our world-class facility,” said Pete Rogers, vice president of sales for Sonoma Raceway, said in an email to the Sonoma Index-Tribune. “We see this addition of professional instruction for aspiring racers and advanced licensing programs as another facet of our ongoing Sonoma Reimagined campaign.”

The raceway has worked with other driving schools in the past, such as Jim Russell Racing Drivers School and Simraceway Performance Driving Center.

The racing school will rent the track for 30 days out of the next year, starting with its first run of dates from Nov. 14 to 16. This three-day course combines classroom sessions with driving experience inside the Skip Barber’s Mygale Formula 4 open-wheel cars.

The racing school will also run its Hagerty Driving Academy, a one-day program that focuses on safe and proficient driving where students will learn how a car will respond in an emergency situation.

Drivers for this program must be at least 15-years-old with a minimum of 20 hours of driving experience, and participants under the age of 18 will need a parental consent. Students will practice accident avoidant exercises like panic breaking, emergency lane changes, correction a skid, slides and recoveries.

Under its GT program, the racing school has a range of options for drivers interested in getting behind the wheel of a classic Mustang GT racecar. This program uses cars that are more typical with NASCAR racing, as opposed to Formula 1. Schooling options include an intro to racing course, one to three day courses.

The two-day advanced school requires the completion of the three-day course or equivalent experience. Successful graduates of the advanced program will be eligible for a Sports Car Club of America Full Competition License.

“For some people, this is a fantasy thing,” Brandy Falconer, Communications Director for Sonoma Raceway, said. “These (programs) teach you skills that will make you feel confident.”

For this program, drivers must be at least 16-years-old and have an approved karting background, which will be approved by the chief instructor. Participants also must be proficient with a manual transmission.

The racing school also hosts Advanced coaching from its instructors and corporate events.

Individual interested in participating in this month’s formula car racing school can sign up at www.skipbarber.com. Prices for this program range from $4,095 for one day, to $7,395 for three days.

Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.