Small business showcase returns with new programs, events to celebrate Sonoma County entrepreneurs

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber’s largest networking event and business expo returns this week with new features and resources to celebrate local during Small Business Week.

Nearly 100 local businesses and community leaders from industries like tech, finance, manufacturing, restaurants, wineries and breweries will demonstrate their products and services during Showcase Sonoma County from 4 to 8 p.m. May 3 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

The free event returns to its traditional spring time this year after it was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic and held in August last year. It’s a collaboration between the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and the Sonoma Business Development Center.

The final round of Sonoma Business Development Center’s PitchFest, a six-week accelerator program similar to the popular show “Shark Tank” where local startups and entrepreneurs develop a polished business pitch to a judge panel, investors, customers and supporters, will be presented.

The final pitches will be presented live at the expo.

There will also be a launch party for the new Sonoma Business Development Center program, Food INCubator “Hatching New Business,” a six-week program for aspiring food entrepreneurs on how to “hatch” their new business and provide samples of their products at the expo, as well.

Entrepreneurs interested in starting or expanding a business in Sonoma County and business professionals in all sectors looking to network are welcome to attend, along with anyone wanting to learn more about Sonoma County’s small businesses.

Admission to the event is free, with wristbands to access food and beverages available for $10.

