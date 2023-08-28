Sonoma and Napa county spots celebrities love

Here’s where stars like Keanu Reeves and Amy Schumer visit when they come to Wine Country.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 28, 2023, 8:02AM
Updated 12 minutes ago

Sonoma and Napa counties may be hundreds of miles from Hollywood but they attract plenty of star power.

Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Adele are just some of the celebrities who have been spotted around these tourist-friendly spots.

Click through the gallery above to read about celebrities’ favorite spots to visit in Wine Country.

Curious about celebrities with connections to Sonoma County? Read about some of them here.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.