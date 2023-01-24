Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport ended 2022 having flown more passengers than ever before.

The final tally: 614,481 passengers, airport officials said Monday, with the previous record set at 488,179 flown in pre-pandemic 2019.

“Compared to a lot of smaller airports (last) year, we had an exceptional year,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said.

And the Sonoma County facility has entered 2023 on strong footing.

American Airlines, which runs its Dallas flights out of the regional airport on a seasonal basis — typically pausing around Thanksgiving before resuming in early spring — has shortened the downtime this season because of consistent demand, Stout said.

“Dallas starts again on Feb. 3, so they’re bringing that back almost two months early,” he said. “We’re very excited to see them coming back so much earlier.”

More good news comes from Avelo Airlines. It debuted its seasonal service to Palm Springs on Nov. 11, with initial plans to pause in March.

“It has been doing well and they’ve already extended it through the end of June,” Stout said.

Although it’s early into 2023, Stout said he expects the airport this year will do at least as well as 2022.

On the construction side, airport officials on Jan. 31 will go in front of the county’s board of supervisors to ask for additional funding, Stout said. Although the amount can’t be disclosed ahead of the meeting, he said it will be millions of dollars.

The reasons are many — construction delays, higher costs than when the project began and unforeseen issues that have come up that include a newly discovered sinkhole in front of the building. That also means the project completion date will be pushed back from the end of March until May, Stout said.

Drilling down to the passenger numbers for December, the three commercial air carriers serving the airport in December — Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — collectively flew 44,717 passengers through the facility. That was down 0.5% from a year earlier and below the 52,360 passengers flown in November.

American Airlines last month flew 5,505 passengers through Santa Rosa — 41.5% more than December 2021. Its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 73%.

Alaska Airlines in December flew 28,786 passengers through the regional airport, up 5.4% from a year earlier. Its load factor was 84%.

Avelo, which flies from Santa Rosa to its Burbank hub, as well as Las Vegas and Palm Springs, in December flew 10,426 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, down 13.5% from December 2021. Avelo’s load factor was 79%.

Stout explained that even though the total number of passengers flown in December was lower than in November, it was still higher than the flight schedule reflected for December. That is why the final passenger count for 2022 outdid his expectation.

