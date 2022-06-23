Sonoma County airport on track for record daily flights, passengers flown

Total passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport increased in May compared with a year ago, according to the latest figures.

Airport Manager Jon Stout said the regional facility this summer will be operating as many as 19 flights three days a week, and is on track to potentially have 21 daily flights on the schedule several days a week in September and October. That would be an all-time high for the number of daily flights.

“It's still looking like we'll have a record year,” said Stout.

In May he told the Business Journal he’s anticipating the airport could finish 2022 having flown 650,000 passengers, topping the previous peak of 488,000 passengers in 2019.

Looking at passenger figures for May, the four commercial air carriers that service the airport — United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — collectively flew 51,606 passengers through the facility, up 35% from a year earlier, the county-run facility reported Monday.

For the first five months, the airport accommodated 223,095 airline passengers, up 146.6% from a year before.

Alaska Airlines in May flew 32,305 passengers through Santa Rosa, up 30.6% from a year earlier. The airline’s load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 80% on Santa Rosa flights.

American Airlines last month flew 8,132 passengers through the regional airport, down 2% from a year earlier. American’s load factor was 88%.

United Airlines flew 1,994 passengers through the facility in May. Its load factor was 64%.

United’s service at the airport had been suspended in May of last year. It restarted its San Francisco flights in August 2021 and is currently scheduled to restart its Denver service on Jan. 4 — a date that has changed multiple times.

And Avelo Airlines, which made its debut in Santa Rosa in April 2021, last month flew 9,175 passengers through the airport, with a load factor of 59%.

Avelo, however, won’t be the newest commercial air carrier at the airport for much longer.

Beginning July 14, Aha, a leisure carrier operated by ExpressJet Airlines, will launch nonstop service between its hub at Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Santa Rosa, as the Business Journal previously reported.

Aha — short for air, hotel, adventure — will fly to Sonoma County twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets.