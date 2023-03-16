Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport’s passenger figures in February revealed a notable change in an otherwise steady month-over-month report, which airport officials released Wednesday.

American Airlines flew 8,113 passengers last month, nearly double the 4,192 passengers flown in January, according to the figures.

Airport Manager Jon Stout said American added more Phoenix flights, but the biggest reason for the spike in passengers was the Feb. 3 return of the commercial carrier’s Dallas flights.

American runs its Dallas flights out of the regional airport on a seasonal basis, typically pausing over the holidays before resuming in early spring. But, as Stout told the Business Journal in January, American shortened the downtime this season by two months because of consistent demand.

American's year-over-year February passenger traffic was up 124.4%, and its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 66%.

Looking at total passenger figures for February, the dominant carrier Alaska Airlines, plus American Airlines and Avelo Airlines, collectively flew 40,136 passengers through the regional facility. That’s up 9.8% from a year earlier and 3,007 more than the 37,129 passengers flown in January.

For the first two months of 2023, the Sonoma County airport has flown 77,265 passengers, up 13.3% from a year earlier, according to the report.

Alaska Airlines in February flew 23,598 passengers through Santa Rosa, up 6.6% from a year earlier. Its load factor was 81%. The carrier flew 24,587 passengers in January.

And Avelo Airlines, which flies from Santa Rosa to its Burbank hub, as well as Las Vegas and Palm Springs, last month flew 8,425 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, down 6.9% from a year earlier, but slightly more than the 8,350 passengers flown in January. Avelo’s load factor was 71%.