The last week of the year, the Journal reflects on key trends that moved the North Bay economy.

This year, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport put the pandemic squarely into the rear-view mirror.

The regional facility entered 2022 already poised to eclipse its all-time-record 488,179 passengers served in pre-pandemic 2019. That recovery became clear in January when the airport announced it had closed out 2021 having accommodated 435,427 commercial airline passengers — about 53,000 shy of its record three years earlier.

For perspective, the total number of travelers served at the Santa Rosa facility in COVID-driven 2020 was 195,303.

Airport Manager Jon Stout has been saying for months the airport is on a trajectory to end this year having flown more than 600,000 passengers. He told the Business Journal last week that, according to the airport’s December flight schedule, the final number of passengers is expected to be between 605,000 and 608,000.

Last month, the county-run facility marked a milestone when it opened a new terminal, part of a $40 million project kicked off two years ago.

Added to that, last spring the facility opened two new concessionary businesses. Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates opened the Flight Deck Lounge, a wine-tasting room and packaging shop, just south of the main terminal. And Utah-based Apple Spice, a grab-and-go operation that sells sandwiches, salads and a variety of snacks and drinks, is in the main terminal serving airport passengers and personnel.

Meanwhile, the commercial airlines servicing the airport brought plentiful activity this year — mostly positive, but with some bumps along the way.

In March, as COVID-19 receded, American Airlines resumed flights to Dallas. But United Airlines continued pushing back the resumption of its Denver service that it had suspended in November 2020. Last month, United packed up and canceled its rental agreement at the facility.

Then in July, leisure carrier Aha Airlines began offering flights from Santa Rosa to its hub at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Roughly six weeks later, Aha was gone. It filed for bankruptcy.

“The disappointment was the loss of the destination,” Stout said in September. “We spent about 10 years trying to get Reno added, and there's just not the right fit for a lot of operators that operate out of Reno.”

But on Nov. 11, Burbank-based Avelo Airlines began service to Palm Springs, in addition to its flights to Las Vegas and its Southern California hub.

Recently, the Thanksgiving holiday brought parking headaches when passenger traffic was higher than expected, according to Stout. Airport officials are now working on long-term solutions that could include using the lots of neighboring businesses to provide overflow parking.

And that’s all amidst ongoing construction.

“I think the airport staff and our partners in the community were really patient and worked hard to make it a successful year,” Stout said last week. “Without the passengers, we wouldn't have had such a great year and without the staff, the passengers wouldn't have been able to get through the airport like they did.”