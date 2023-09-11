Sonoma County businesses marry love, ‘authenticity’ in LGBTQ+ marketing

Companies don’t need to market exclusively to the gay community, but authenticity is important if business owners want to be inclusive, says the co-owner of Equality Vines in west Sonoma County.|
SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 11, 2023, 8:25AM
Updated 33 minutes ago

Authenticity counts in relationships and in business, according to Equality Vines co-owners Jim Obergefell and Matt Grove.

The self-proclaimed odd couple — Obergefell is gay; Grove is not — launched their business in Guerneville, a Sonoma County community known to embrace the LGBTQ+ community and stand by those convictions.

Their convictions were tested in March 2022 less than a block away from Equality Vines.

Protesters with bullhorns showed up in front of gay-owned Smart Pizza, which flies a rainbow flag outside. Workers, known as the “pizza brigade,” carved messages of love on their to-go boxes to counter protest in a town that welcomes visitors and locals with its own sign labeling it a “hate-free” zone.

To this day, Suzy Kuhr said she won’t operate her pizza business in fear and refuses to bring the flag down.

“It’s very accepting in this town,” she said.

The owners of Equality Vines know how to challenge adversity with love. The tasting room operators and winemakers let the labels on their varietals that range in price from $35 to $65, speak to their target audience and to their beliefs. A cabernet sauvignon labeled “Stonewall” to mark the 1969 New York bar uprising that catapulted the gay movement is situated next to a “Love Wins” bubbly. This bottle has a special, personal meaning for Obergefell.

Shortly before he met Grove, Obergefell had just waged a long-hard fight as the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage on a national level in 2015.

Obergefell sued when the state of Ohio refused to recognize his marriage to his husband, John Arthur, who died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Obergefell was unable to be listed as the surviving spouse. He says this motivated him to take his grievance to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The landmark decision that made same-sex marriage a “fundamental right” expanded it beyond the states, starting with Massachusetts in 2004. Obergefell made the personal political.

“I wanted him to die a married man” Obergefell said of his husband.

A softness came over his face as he further described his husband as witty, sarcastic, funny, smart, even-keeled and genuine.

“John (if alive, years later) would still be getting over the case ending up at the Supreme Court. He would just say, ‘Can’t we all just get along?’”

Six years after meeting, Obergefell and Grove, as business partners, finish each other sentences and describe in unison what it takes to attract and retain the LGBTQ+ community as customers of their tasting room on Main Street.

“I think we take pride in our diversity,” Grove said. “Our product is activism in a glass.”

Those convictions have translated into profitability. Equality Vines’ annual wine sales for this year are projected to be $100,000, up from a post-pandemic $12,000 a year.

That success has not been mirrored everywhere.

“All you have to do is look at history. Anytime there’s an advancement of civil rights, you have a backlash,” Obergefell said.

In August, Target reported weak sales from its second quarter and attributed the decline to the retailer facing boycotts and backlash over its Pride Month collection. Chief executives indicated that Target employees faced negative reactions in the wake of the chain’s decision to promote LGBTQ+ causes. Revenue fell 5% to $24.77 billion, according to news reports.

Anheuser-Busch tried a partnership with trans comedian and influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an Instagram video involving the promotion of Bud Light. The partnership sparked a severe backlash, costing its parent company Anheuser-Busch $395 million in lost U.S. sales, according to some reports. In a startling fashion, Budweiser lost its leading status as America’s beer.

The Bud Light brewer may have failed to take into account what its core consumer wanted, unlike Absolut Vodka’s decision in 1981 to place an ad in the Advocate, a national gay magazine. It went on to build an empire of brand loyalty in the gay community.

“The gay community is incredibly loyal. (Companies) don’t need to market exclusively to the gay community, but if they want their brands marketed to them, they need to be authentic. (The community) can sniff out a gimmick,” Grove said.

Yes, there’s the realization that standing up for your convictions may comes with risk, sometimes a severe one. But catering and marketing to the gay community is a risk worth taking, Grove insisted.

The line drawn in the sand

Just the notion of risk is what keeps some companies from going all in on promoting to the gay community, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a Washington, D.C.-based LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

“This risk of violence or protests I think is what the opposition is betting on — using fear and disinformation,” HRC spokeswoman RaShawn Hawkins said. “Yes, there’s inherent risk, but it’s necessary risk.”

Hawkins points to outfitter North Face’s Pride Tour filled with drag queens selling the beauty of the outdoors as a successful promotion to the community.

“It had the same opposition, but it was the perfect example of when you don’t back down,” Hawkins said. The pride tour promotion stayed prominent amid a backlash that outdoor gear giant essentially ignored.

Local LGBTQ marketing experts share their thoughts

Kevin Jones, a gay owner of Fast Signs of Santa Rosa, said that beyond the need for companies to be authentic with their messaging, they need to be concise and to the point.

“They need to make sure the message they’re giving is the message to be understood,” Jones said, suggesting most businesses take a proactive stance in being clear with how messaging.

“There are signals our community looks for to know when to interact with someone who’s safe. They want to ensure, ‘They see me, and they welcome me.,” he added.

And he says the opposite is also true.

“If we work in the public domain, we need to be prepared to deal with the public without discrimination,” he said, with a caveat.

“I ask myself: ‘Does this message do harm?” he said.

A sign of the times

Chris Kren-Mora, who co-organizes the annual Sonoma County Pride Festival, said companies should not fear marketing to the gay community. A larger presence means a larger piece of the market pie.

“Don’t be in the closet when it comes to marketing to gays. Be authentic, but also look at the gay market all the time,” he said. “You just don’t stick a rainbow on a logo and have it stop there.”

Gary Saperstein, who runs a Sonoma County-based gay tour company called Out in the Vineyard, agrees with Kren-Mora that companies need to consider how often they market to the LGBTQ+ community.

“We want to see that support beyond Pride Month. We ask what they’re doing year-round,” Saperstein said, adding that using the right language means as much as the images.

Other promotional experts agree.

“First and foremost, it’s doing the right thing,” said Todd O’Leary, Sonoma County Tourism vice president of marketing.

“And with being authentic, they don’t want to show something that doesn’t exist. This means doing the research. They want to make sure they’re making business decisions based on reality, instead of being tone deaf.”

O’Leary should know, coming from an organization that lives and breathes marketing research.

O’Leary gets it — that fear of the unknown “also trips people up,” but an open mind helps, he said.

“Even as a gay man, I seek lesbian opinions,” he said. “I’m a white, gay, middle-aged man. There are a lot of differences on the diversity wheel.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.