Sonoma County cannabis firm Radiant Canna gets $6 million to expand distribution nationwide

Playing the long game as cannabis grows in popularity nationwide, Radiant Canna has received a $6 million capital investment with plans to expand its manufacturing and distribution operation, the Santa Rosa-based company announced Tuesday.

The cannabis processor and distributor founded in 2019 received the capital, mainly by D4 Investments, led by James Kinsella and Robert McNeal. Other investors include Donald Kivowitz and Charles Putnam, as well as Emles Venture Partners and West Creek Investments.

“We’re experiencing a period of rapid growth — even during a very turbulent period for the industry. We operate a small manufacturing division we expect to get larger,” CEO and co-founder Aaron Selverston told the Business Journal.

Selverston aims to double the distribution space in phases over the next half-year period, including branching out into the Southern California market. The company currently serves more than 400 retail suppliers from the Oregon border south to San Diego — a number that has quadrupled over the last year. Selverston, who declined to provide financials such as his firm’s annual revenue, plans to add a handful of employees onto his workforce of 50.

The Northern California supplier offers manufacturing and distribution services in California for brands such as Mendocino Grasslands, Ahti Hash, SOG Army, Wonder Extracts, Arcanna, Woodstock Heritage Strains, Ridgetop Botanicals and Madame Munchie.

The goal is to be ready for if or when the U.S. government legalizes the crop, still considered illegal on a federal level. The U.S. Senate majority has hinted to bringing a proposed bill back to the table. In the meantime, at least two-thirds of the states have approved cannabis.

“This industry is rapidly maturing into a national industry,” he said.

With the federal government taking its time to get on board with legalization, states have challenged cannabis providers with a “patchwork” of regulatory differences distributors must abide by to get product out in the marketplace. Radiant Canna has set up a brain hub to confront those challenges and has laid the groundwork in California to go national with its supply-chain partners.

Investors say they put up the capital investment because of Radiant Canna reputation for navigating a distribution network as a “multi-state operator.”

“Radiant Canna has the experience and know-how to become a national leader in the cannabis industry,” Kinsella said.

