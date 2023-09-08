Sonoma County graphic designer watches her creations in ‘Barbie’ movie

In 2000, Sonoma County resident Gabriela Vargas began her journey in the Barbie universe as a graphic designer for Mattel.

She worked in the packaging department for eight years, creating what would become the toymaker’s well-known Barbie-related branding, which lined retail shelves and made its way into homes across the nation.

Almost 15 years later, her packaging designs are reappearing — this time in this summer’s blockbuster hit movie, “Barbie,” which releases digitally on Tuesday.

Vargas directed and created the packaging for a number of Mattel and Barbie-related products: Pet World & My Horse, Luv Me Three, Wedding Barbie, I Can Be Barbie and what she calls Mattel’s “bread and butter,” the iconic Barbie — formally known as Forever Barbie.

She also designed the packaging for Barbie and her dog, Tanner, which was introduced in 2006.

“I was a manager for my brand. And so if you see the movie, you’re going to see this packaging in the credits … and then Tanner (Barbie’s first dog) is in the movie, as well,” Vargas said.

Vargas meticulously planned the brand’s looks and packaging, ensuring Barbie and her accessories fit in the most natural way into their boxes.

Tanner was considered an innovation because she came with a magnetic scoop, which Barbie used to pick up the dog’s plastic poops. However, Mattel soon discontinued Tanner when it was determined a magnet attached to the scoop might loosen and fall off, creating a choking hazard for children.

Hi, Barbie!

Vargas’ graphic design journey began in Mexico City, where she studied at the Universidad del Valle de México. After graduating in 1991, she continued her graphic design education at UCLA, where she focused on packaging design.

Moving into the professional graphic design world, she worked at a luxury sports brand. Mattel was close by.

“I kept asking, ‘Do you know if there’s any hires? Do you know if there’s an open position?’ And a position came up as a production artist. And so I took that job; they hired me. And then pretty soon, within the year, I got into the design center, which was my dream,” she said.

As a production artist, Vargas said, what she learned in graphic design went hand in hand with her daily tasks.

“You conceptualize an idea. You sell it to the marketers, and you tell them, you know, this is what I propose,” Vargas said. “My specialty is just creating a brand and then expanding it.”

While there were certain guidelines to adhere to, Vargas said, she had all the freedom she wanted in the creative world to make elevated designs.

Vargas described “Wedding Barbie” as another iconic version of the doll that was around from the toy’s beginning. Vargas was tasked with creating a “refreshed” version of this Barbie each season.

To do so, Vargas said, she would ask herself, “What can we do so that the girls of this generation feel like they want to have that Barbie?”

Vargas’ renewed Wedding Barbie was encased in packaging embossed with 3D plastic flowers to create texture. There was also an invitation in the form of a small label adorning the plastic box that made the mass-produced toy feel personalized.

The back of the box, filled with a collage of Ken and Barbie posed in a wedding photo shoot, made them seem like real people.

“Back then, the campaign was to try to make Barbie look like something everybody can be, not just for the physical attributes,” Vargas said. “The idea was to try and bring her to life as much as possible and not to make her look like a doll, really.”

Vargas saw the new “Barbie” movie both in Mexico and the United States and became emotional both because of the movie but also seeing her designs on the big screen.

“It was impressive. I honestly started crying. I mean, I had cried before when America Ferrera was giving her speech because that spoke to me on so many levels — as a woman, as a mother, as a Hispanic person, but also as a former Mattel designer,” she said.

In the movie Gloria, played by Ferrera, exasperatedly points out everything a woman should and should not be as defined by the patriarchy. In her pivotal monologue, she encourages the Barbies to take back Barbieland and reject Ken’s vision of a male-dominated world.

“When I saw the credits and I saw that my branding was at the end of the movie, I just could not believe it — and seeing Tanner all over the place in the movie and knowing that I was there for the creation of the toy,” she added.

Bye, Barbie!

After eight years at Mattel, Vargas left Los Angeles with a personalized “Napa Barbie” made just for her by her team. She was ready to settle down in Sonoma County.

Her husband, Daniel Malpica, had accepted a tenured professor position in the Chicano/Latino Department at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

Despite her bittersweet departure from Mattel, she said, her time there never really ended.

“I call Mattel my university. It was my college. It really put me to the test ,and it really challenged me to think outside the box,” she said. “And so the (education) that I got from Mattel, I carry with me anywhere I go.”

Now 55, Vargas has shifted her attention away from the Barbie universe and is a graphic designer at the Sonoma County Library.

“The libraries are close to my heart. I have always loved the library system, especially here in Sonoma County. When my kids were little, I would live at the library,” she said. “When I was looking for a job, I found this position that encompassed everything that was important for me.“

But, despite her professional career with Barbie being over, it is always there, in her line of sight.

“Every single time that I go to Target, my kids have been trained and know that we have to go to the toy aisle. I do a thorough study of the aisle. Sometimes, I have even been caught moving things around,” she said, laughing.