Sonoma County housing prices flatten but don’t decline

This is part of a series of reports on the impacts of rising prices on the local economy. Each is a summary of presentations by industry leaders during the July meeting of business advocacy group Sonoma County Alliance.

“The Sonoma County housing market has been adversely influenced by supply chain challenges, resulting in damage as well as shutdowns among many local businesses, the loss of rental homes due to government restrictions and the lack of new home construction,” said Ross Liscum, a Century 21 EPIC real estate agent in Santa Rosa. “Collectively, these factors have negatively influenced the local economic outlook and are concerns we did not have just a few years ago, along with Washington spending money we do not have!”

Here are some data points Liscum associated with the current real estate market:

California has a 56% homeowner rate, while New York’s is 55%, the lowest in the country. Nationally, the rate is about 65%. Sonoma County’s is 60%.

Sonoma County’s median sales price $845,000 is 12% higher than $775,000 in 2021. Homes sold year to date are 20% than the pace in 2021.

Mortgage rates are being driven by inflation. In the last 6 months rates have doubled. Between June 27 and July 1, the average mortgage rate was 5.875%. At the end of March it was 4.50%, and in January it was 2.75%. In the last 6 months this rate has doubled. There are recent signs that mortgage rates may have temporarily declined to 5.30% at some banks.

In January, a principal and interest payment on a $750,000 loan amount would have been $3,100 per month. Currently it would be $4,500.

“We are seeing buyers backing out of buying for fear of the overall cost of goods being so high. By the end of 2022 inflation will hopefully peak and interest rates are expected to top out in October. I think we will anticipate a steeper decline in sold homes during the second half of this year and will finish 25% overall below 2021,” Liscum said.

“We should also see a housing inventory shortage continuing into 2023, which equates to prices not being impacted (not decreasing) and less supply. The cost of capital will be high among development hurdles, meaning it will be extremely risky to consider new projects. I don’t see a significant decline in housing prices but do see a flattening of prices most likely occurring in the coming year.”