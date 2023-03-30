JW Hanson Heating & Air is taking a big step up from being a garage-sized business.

Since the Santa Rosa-based heating, ventilation and air-conditioning service, repair, retrofit and installation contractor started in 2005, it has been operating from a 930-square-foot industrial condominium at 3200 Dutton Ave., Unit 225.

Then on Jan. 6, founding couple James and Kimberly Hanson purchased the 26,156-square-foot former Bergy Door & Window facility at 3999 Santa Rosa Ave. for $2.65 million, according to public records and Bay Area Development Company, one of the deal funders.

Plans for the new site include a showroom, storage area, office space and yard for vehicles, according to the announcement. The Hansons could be reached for comment.

The Santa Rosa Avenue sale came a couple of weeks after the nearly 70-year-old Bergy Door held a liquidation sale of its trucks, trailers, woodworking equipment, tools, inventory of doors and windows, and warehouse and office supplies, according to a news release about the auction.

"We really appreciate serving Sonoma County since 1953, and by us starting in 2007. I’ve personally enjoyed working with all my clients and vendors in my 29 years in the door & window business, and all will be missed," said Gregory Soos, owner of Bergy Door & Window Company, in the auction announcement. "It has been a very hard choice and I wish everyone the very best. I will really miss serving Sonoma County and helping others with my years of knowledge in this industry."

Bergy Door founder Harold Bergstrom came to Santa Rosa in 1948 and had worked as a carpenter hanging doors at job sites before starting his own business five years later, the auction announcement said. Soos bought the company from Bergstrom’s son. Health issues in Soos’ family since the beginning of last year prompted the liquidation of the business.

Demi Basiliades of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. represented the Hanson’s trust in the 3999 Santa Rosa purchase. Kevin Doran also of Keegan & Coppin represented the seller, G&L Santa Rosa LLC, led by Gregory Soos.

Walnut Creek-based Small Business Administration financing conduit Bay Area Development Company worked with Lincoln Capital Management and Harvest Commercial Capital on the SBA 504 program financing.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.