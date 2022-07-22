Sonoma County manufacturers adapt to economic swings, switching supply chains if needed

This is part of a series of reports on the impacts of rising prices on the local economy. Each is a summary of presentations by industry leaders during the July meeting of business advocacy group Sonoma County Alliance.

“Our global supply chain gives us parts from 4,400 suppliers, most of which we can’t get anywhere else,” said Henri Komrij, vice president and general manager of the technology and order fulfillment division of Keysight Technologies in Santa Rosa.

“So what happens when Russia invades Ukraine, or if there is a pandemic, wildfires or energy cutoffs? They all pose dangers for us since delays and manufacturing production stoppages of our product lines negatively impact our gross margins.”

He said prices for parts have gone way up, but in some cases, they can be shipped on passenger airlines as baggage instead of using commercial freight forwarders to save costs.

“As a result of these provider issues, we are looking for second sourcing options and even some acquisitions for strategic reasons, such as when a competitor may wish to buy a company making a critical part for us unless we purchase that firm first. In some instances, we are redesigning our products to use parts we can get.”

He said Keysight has big demand for semiconductors, and the company anticipates a supply shortage through the end of 2022.

“Our mission and focus today is on refining our supply chain. We are a manufacturing company seeing demand for what we produce exceeding supply. We’re not going away and have 800 employees here in this area and like the demographics of this community where many of our workers stay with us until they retire. Yes, we do a lot of business in Asia, but it is great to live here,” said Komrij.