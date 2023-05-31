Tracy Mattson, founder, Cookie … Take a Bite!, 430 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, CA 95404; 707-291-1785; cookietakeabite.com Tracy Mattson started COOKIE … Take a Bite! to share her love of sweets and bring cookies to another level and make them a wonderful treat for any occasion. She is a professionally trained pastry chef with over 10 years of experience working in fine dining restaurants. She trained at L’Academie de Cuisine in Washington, D.C. and started her food career working in restaurants on the East Coast before settling in Sonoma County, California.

Tracy Mattson: Inflation has impacted every facet of our operation: from labor to packaging to ingredients. While the drastic spikes in ingredient costs have settled, we continue to see price increases for many of our ingredients and packaging. We do not anticipate stability in the cost of goods in the near future. It makes it a bit challenging as there are some commodities, we must use such as eggs. We started seeing spikes in egg prices last fall. At one point, we were paying over triple the price we paid in the summer.

Fortunately, our local distributor, Wild Oak Dairy, would identify the best price options so it helped to have a relationship with a local company. As a small producer with limited space, we can't buy in large amounts or negotiate contracted prices, so we are more susceptible to price fluctuation.

What have you chosen to do in response to inflation in your raw materials supply chain?

Nathan Bender and Lani Chan: We've had to get creative in many ways. Inflation does mean we are working harder and longer hours to maintain our own standards of quality and to keep up with demand. We are still committed to sourcing as locally as possible and are continuing to find more Sonoma County producers for each of our ingredients. Fortunately, we can lean more on foraged ingredients, such as sea kelp from the Sonoma Coast. This is still resource-intensive in terms of time, processing, and storage, but is lower in cost than sourcing dried seaweed elsewhere. We've really come to rely on our own work ethic and community collaborators to keep new products coming out and to keep our business afloat. It's worth it.

Andy Berliner: At Amy’s, we pride ourselves on using only the highest quality ingredients to ensure that our customers are getting the best taste and nutritional value from our products. We believe that compromising on our ingredients is not an option and remain committed to this principle despite the challenges presented by inflation. In response to the inflationary pressures, we are improving supply chain efficiencies and adjusting our pricing only where necessary.

While some companies have chosen to reduce the size of their products or seek out alternative, lower-quality ingredients, we believe that such compromises are not in the best interests of our customers. Our commitment to using only the best ingredients and maintaining our product quality will always come first.

Gary Gatton: The quality and efficacy of our products are critical to our success and essential to our fundamental business. And so is the practice of purchasing fair certified materials, which ensures that our collectors and farmers are receiving a fair wage. One of the ways Traditional Medicinals has been successful over its nearly 50 years is by building long-term relationships with farmers and collectors. Understanding and respecting the cycle and variables of their weather-dependent crops and working with them to ensure success for everyone helps us continue, even in these times, to maintain our supply of certified, high-quality botanicals.

Tracy Mattson: We had a consultant advise us to start looking at cheaper ingredients. This wasn't an option for us. We have relationships with our suppliers and our concept is based on using local and organic ingredients. Our cookies are an affordable luxury so if we started to chip away at quality, we didn’t see the point of continuing.

We pride ourselves in working with local brands such as Straus Family Creamery (all our artisan cookies are made with their butter) and as such we support the local economy. We could have gotten eggs cheaper, but they came from Iowa instead of Petaluma and that is not something we thought was consistent with our brand or vision.

Have you adjusted your price in response?

Nathan Bender and Lani Chan: We have not raised our prices or reduced the amount of product we offer for that price, and we don't plan to — we are already playing a delicate game with some customers' preconceived notions of what an appropriate price for a Chinese food product is.