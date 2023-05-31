It is important for us that our flagship Chili Crisp, Magic Beans, and Dragons Booty sauces are made available at their original prices as when we introduced them. However, our seasonal releases are made in special small batches and involve processing limited-availability ingredients within a tight window of time, so pricing for those products will continue to reflect the pricing of the raw materials.
Andy Berliner: While we know price is an important consideration for our customers, at Amy’s we strive to provide high-quality products that are accessible to all. That means we raise our prices only when necessary and work hard at creating efficiencies and solutions in producing the food to keep price adjustments to a minimum. We’re fully committed to maintaining the highest quality products and using only the best ingredients.
Gary Gatton: Expanding access to wellness is a core commitment that we hold here at Traditional Medicinals, and we feel that our botanical wellness products are an important way for many people to access low cost, off the shelf, herbal options for health and wellness. We have taken a small increase in price but not nearly enough to recover our increase in cost.
Tracy Mattson: We hadn't raised our prices in years, instead focusing more on production efficiencies and larger packaging purchases to keep our prices consistent. With the dramatic spike in all our inputs (labor, packaging, ingredients) we couldn't absorb it anymore. The cost of producing a cookie had gone up 35% from when we started so it was time for adjustments. The greatest increase was associated with our retail packaged goods. The cost of tins and platters more than doubled so that is the area that saw the greatest increase. We still believe our cookie tins are still an affordable gift that can be shipped nationwide. We didn’t raise the price of our small cookie box at the bakery as we wanted to provide an approachable experience for our customers.
Are you able to find enough workers and what have you had to do to make that happen, such as increasing wages?
Andy Berliner: Every industry has faced worker shortages in the last few years, and we have been no different. The good news for Amy’s is that our competitive pay and industry-leading benefits have helped us maintain a loyal and engaged workforce. In fact, the average tenure of people in our Santa Rosa facility is over 12 years. As a people-first business, we do frequent market-based assessments and adjustments to ensure we remain competitive and an employer of choice in the communities we serve.
Gary Gatton: We are able to find talented employees, but it requires constant work. We continually challenge ourselves to provide a workplace that is a destination for both current and potential employees. Competitive pay and benefits, a safe and beautiful work environment, and a purpose-driven business model are all equal contributors to our ability to attract and retain talent.
Tracy Mattson: At the beginning of COVID, we bumped up our employees’ wages to ensure labor was not an issue during that upheaval.
If you could change one or two things about the characteristics of the people you see for your job, what would they be?
Nathan Bender and Lani Chan: Nothing. Our customers are open-minded and wonderful and have been so supportive of us as humans and as business owners. We wouldn't be here without them.
Gary Gatton: I've been extremely fortunate in my role as CEO to lead a wonderful team of people with diverse perspectives, motivations, and strengths that have made TM the successful company it is today. The success of any organization depends on its ability to leverage the unique traits of its employees, and we work hard to create an environment that allows us to harness those qualities to unlock our team's full potential.
Name a consumer preference change you have seen. What is driving that change?
Andy Berliner: Consumers are increasingly interested in plant forward eating and lifestyles. They are incorporating more plants for the health of their families and the planet. In a recent survey we conducted, we found that 56% of adults said they want shortcuts to plant-based meals.
Gary Gatton: We saw a shift during the pandemic as people focused on not only immunity and wellness but also on supporting their everyday health and we continue to see that reflected by our consumers. We have also seen an increase in consumer engagement around the value of authentic products that are connected to the planet and brought to market in a socially responsible manner.
What does the future hold for doing business in California? Are there signs that it continues to be a challenging state to do business?
Nathan Bender and Lani Chan: It has always been a challenging state to do business in. As a food business we rely on a healthy agricultural system, and inflation and climate have made that incredibly challenging for growers and producers for many years. It promises to for years to come. The rising cost of living exacerbates all of this.
Andy Berliner: While we deeply share goals and the social good that the state of California tries to instill through its policies, we are concerned about rising affordability challenges and cost of living. Our state legislators, the business community and local communities need to work to solve these challenges for California to remain competitive, and a place where people from all socioeconomic backgrounds can grow and prosper.
Tracy Mattson: I think running a small business is tough in general but ensuring employees earn a living wage adds another challenge in Northern California. We continue to bump up wages and provide health care, but the cost of housing and insurance continue to rise so it ends up being a net zero game. How do make this an area for our workforce to prosper? In the short term, all the responsibility falls on the employer, but where is the support to ensure affordable housing and to keep rising health insurance in check? That is a complicated problem that we need California to address.
