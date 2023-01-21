Sonoma County Tourism has rolled out a mobile app it states will allow users real-time, location-based options for what to see, do, eat, drink and more, along with interactive maps, photos and detailed descriptions, the tourism agency stated .

“We created the Sonoma County App to be as useful and informative for locals as it is to first-time or regular visitors,” stated Todd O’Leary, vice president of marketing and communications at Sonoma County Tourism.

O’Leary first announced the app was in the works during the tourism promoting agency’s annual meeting on Sept. 21, as the Business Journal reported at the time. The app was rolled out two months later.

The Sonoma County App is free and can be downloaded on Google Play or in the Apple App store. For more information, visit SonomaCounty.com.