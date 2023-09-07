Sonoma County’s Graton Resort and Casino names chief marketing officer

A gaming industry veteran of 28 years has been selected for the top marketing post at the Sonoma County casino and hotel.|
SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 7, 2023, 9:10AM
Updated 6 minutes ago

Graton Resort and Casino has promoted Mario Maesano to chief marketing officer.

The 28-year gaming veteran was tapped for the new post after having spent the last year as the Sonoma County tribal casino’s vice president of marketing.

Before joining Graton, Maesano worked for the Cordish Companies, leading the marketing efforts for the Baltimore, Maryland-based real estate and entertainment firm for a decade.

The executive is a native of New Jersey, launching his gaming career in 1991 at Resorts International in Atlantic City.

