Artisanal wine vinegar and organic olive oil brand O Olive Oil & Vinegar is joining the Colavita family of products.

Founded in 2007, and with a production facility at 1997 S. McDowell Blvd., Suite A, Petaluma, O will join family-operated Colavita, with a global headquarters in Italy and three U.S. operations, including two in Dixon in Solano County.

"I'm happy to announce this important acquisition," said Giovanni Colavita, CEO of Colavita USA. "We have always looked with admiration at what the O founders created. A company that produces distinctive oils and vinegars, all 100% from California in a fully integrated way, and located in the heart of the Californian wine region. We are happy to bring back O to a family-operated business and culture after a transitional period as part of a public company."

The Petaluma brand has had multiple ownership changes before Colavita acquired it from Curation Foods Inc. for $6.25 million, according to the seller. The brand had $9.2 million in revenue for the 12 months ending Nov. 27, 2022.

Started as a vegetable grower named Apio, Curation had purchased the olive oil and vinegar brand in 2017 for $2.5 million in cash and a $7.5 million earn-out option, according to its website. Publicly owned Landec Corp., a Minnesota-based life sciences company, had acquired Santa Maria, California-based Curation in 1999.

In the past couple of years, Landec has been divesting of the Curation business and has transitioned to being called Lifecore Biomedical. The Petaluma brand was the last of the Curation portfolio to be sold.

Colavita brands are sold in 80 countries worldwide and include pasta, olive oils and wine vinegars.