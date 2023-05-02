Russian River Adventures owner Larry Laba is starting the season on Sonoma County’s summer playground with a big splash.

This season will be his last for Laba, 71, who is ending a 23-year run in the self-guided Healdsburg-based rafting business.

He wants to travel and sell the Healdsburg Avenue, aka Old Redwood Highway, business that’s become a local mainstay and helped anchor the river economy along the 9-mile stretch between the Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach and the Wohler Bridge near Forestville.

A sentimental nostalgia came over a tearful Laba on his April 22 opening day with the notion he’d leave his 2,200 square-foot operation that at times is more about fun than business.

A sale price is currently being negotiated and the property owner, Trowbridge & Wright Investments, intends to require the new buyer of Laba’s business to sign a five-year lease.

“It’s super sad he’s leaving. I hope someone takes it on. You know his boats, and he’s well known. But there’s always an end in life’s journey.” Holly de Lambert of Boise said, as she crossed the downtown Healdsburg bridge on her way to the veterans’ park wielding a paddle for opening day.

She was pre-celebrating her 25th birthday with her dog in tow.

“I was born and raised here. We used to jump off these bridges,” she said, while pointing to the river with an added humility: “I’ve never seen it so high.”

The Russian is rushing

Indeed, Laba’s last year could be the biggest for a raft equipment and tour company that averages about 30 to 50 boats a day at $75 per person. This year, the 110-mile, paddle-loving waterway is raging from winter storms — at one point a few weeks ago rushing 1,800 cubic feet per second. The measurement is about the volume of water that is passing through a particular section of the river at that particular time (one second).

A huge departure coming off three years of drought that reduced it to dire low flows, the river still rushed at just under 1,000 cubic feet per second as of the end of April.

“This is my all-time favorite water level. See the river ‘greening’ up? It’s perfect for Earth Day,” Laba told the group of 15 rafting enthusiasts on the beach. “There’s really nice bird life. We’ve seen an otter and bald eagles.”

The group had seven dogs among them, including three dachshunds, to run the river that day, but no children.

As a safety precaution during the three-hour tour, Laba launched the season that Saturday with only experienced rafters. That policy has changed with the settling down of the river, from which he retrieved all kinds of debris and trash, including a tent and sleeping bag, leading up to the start of the season.

“Keep your shoes on, and I also ask that everybody keep their life vests on,” he told the group. “And if you stand up and paddle, there’s a high likelihood you’ll end up in the river.”

One mini-rapid now pops up on the Russian River on that popular stretch between Healdsburg and Forestville.

“All of a sudden, the river disappears to the left. You don’t want to paddle here,” he told the group. “It’s an easy river, but people get complacent.”

The rafters smiled when Laba joked that the rapid spot is easy to find “because it’s where all the beer is at the bottom.”

Laba said he’s mainly “concerned with people having a good time” — but this comes with a genuine respect for the river if things go wrong. In 23 years, he said he had one death due to a medical condition, and he wants to keep it that way.

“Safety always comes first,” he said.

As they prepared to go out, Healdsburg regulars Josh Phillips, 19, and Makayla Sousa, 17, said they were glad they had experience with the river.

“That’s why we’re here is the river flow, but it takes more awareness. The river has settled, but it’s still going to be flowing heavy this year,” Phillips said.

Laba signed a one-year, $3,300-per-month agreement expiring at year’s end. And Phil Wright, 77, said he took the property listed for $6 million at 20 Healdsburg Ave. off the market in a “wait and see” approach on the $500 million Healdsburg Mill District residential and commercial development project that marks the gateway to downtown. It’s expected to be complete in 2028.

“A lot of things are happening with Healdsburg. The train is coming,” the Windsor-based developer said, adding an interest in installing a wine-tasting venue if the rafting company doesn’t fly.

“But I don’t have plans to sell in the next five years.”

In the meantime, Wright — a longtime river runner himself — said that “thankfully, it’s going to be one of the years,” meaning a lucrative one that serves as a blessing to the local economy coming out of a prolonged drought and pandemic.