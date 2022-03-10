Sonoma, Napa attorneys, court officers welcome relaxing of state rules

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye announced March 3 an order to rescind emergency measures that delayed civil jury trials and resulted in more remote court hearings.

The removal of the measures will go into effect on April 30, two months before they would sunset. The changes on courtroom procedures ordered March 2020 came about a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a rollback of statewide executive orders put in place as the state’s response to the pandemic.

“These events mark an important and hopeful change as the residents and government of our state transition to a semblance of pre-COVID-19 California, the chief justice said in a statement.

Napa County Superior Court and Sonoma County Superior Court officials said they have experienced a backlog of civil jury trials during the pandemic.

“The most substantial impact of the rule rescissions will be seen in our civil division as we again return to jury trials,” Sonoma County Presiding Judge Shelly Averill told the Business Journal.

When the winter surge of the Omicron variant hit over the holidays, jury trials were in progress. Criminal trials were conducted in person eventually during the flurry of reopenings, but civil trials were done virtually under the state order.

As the courts move toward an endemic stage of the virus, Averill intends “to continue to permit the use of remote appearances as permitted under existing law outside of the emergency orders.” For example, this may occur if someone due in court lives a distance from the courthouse.

“It has been a tremendously useful tool throughout the pandemic,” she said, further stressing how the pandemic has made the technological advances viable options.

These courts have also endured a shortage of court reporters returning since the pandemic, forcing the courts to post bulletins of what rooms they’re working in. Before the pandemic hit, the Sonoma County court employed 15 full-time court reporters. Then, two retired and others have been absent quarantining and staying home with their children, among other reasons. Now the court is averaging nine or 10 full-time court reporters available on any given day, but it needs 18. And freelance reporters have been difficult to line up as well.

“It’s drastically impacted us,” Sonoma County Superior Court Executive Officer Arlene Junior said.

Because of the shortage, attorneys have been forced to go out and get their own court reporters.

Marin County Superior Court declined to comment on the changes.

State judicial leaders meeting March 11 are also poised to restore in-person criminal trials but also may expand a defendant’s right to waive their appearance.

In addition, the California Judicial Council will receive a report on how to spend $25 million from this year’s state budget to modernize court operations. That could include expansion of electronic filings, hearing reminders, court records access and other online services.

“All (these changes) I see is an attempt to move things to normalcy,” Santa Rosa Attorney John Friedemann said.

He noticed settlements in lieu of trials — which have always dominated the courts — have increased during the pandemic and so has the cost of litigation. A handshake on the courtroom steps proves much less expensive than a full slate of electronic evidence now expected in trials.

“This adds another ($1 million) to a case,” Friedemann said.

David Berry, the Sonoma County Bar Association president, would like to see masks tossed in the courtroom in the interest of justice.

“Masks have been difficult because you lose that non-verbal communication,” he said, adding he’s also seen a concentrated focus on settling cases.

“If you look back a year, we’ve done very few civil trials since the pandemic in Sonoma County. It has encouraged litigators to find creative ways to create a deal. We do almost everything on Zoom.”

To Berry, it’s all about eye contact.

“In my world of Zoom depositions, I try to look at the eyes,” said the legal veteran of 26 years.

But with all the innovation, tech tools and experience, the process during the pandemic was not perfect in his eyes, compromising “the delivery of justice” in some respects.

“I’m hopeful the pandemic will become an endemic, and we’ll all get back to business,” he said.

Calling all grand jurors Applications are being accepted for the 2022-23 Napa County Civil Grand Jury. The term starts in July 2022 and ends June 2023. The civil grand jury is responsible for investigating and reporting on operations, accounts and records of local government officers and agencies. Grand jurors also have the authority to probe citizen complaints. Compensation pays $15 for each general meeting, which may be in person in Napa or virtually. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and Napa County resident for at least one year prior to an appointment. Source: Napa County Superior Court

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the complete title of Arlene Junior as Sonoma County’s court executive officer.