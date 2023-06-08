$13,872 annual housing expense for family of four with two children

For Andrew Gapelii, it takes more than one job to make ends meet in Sonoma County — where according to a report released this week, a quarter of households (38,828) fail to make enough.

The Real Cost Measure 2023 study conducted by the United Ways of California indicates a family of four with two adults, a pre-schooler and one school-aged child needs $97,028 annually to pay for basic household expenses in Sonoma County. The cost equation is dominated by housing but also consists of food, health care, child care, transportation, miscellaneous expenses and taxes.

Here's how that breaks down for a Sonoma County family of four with two young children:

$11,868 for food

$9,852 for health care

$19,092 for childcare

$10,728 for transportation

$7,548 for miscellaneous

$13,988 for taxes

A single adult, like Gapelii, requires $36,572 to get by — $15,428 less than the median household income in this North Bay county. Almost all (96%) of the households below the “real cost measure” has one working adult under the roof.

“I quickly realized I needed two jobs to make it,” he said.

Therefore, the budding fashion hound from Santa Rosa added on more income streams.

Starting in 2018, Gapelii spent three years holding down two jobs at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts and the Best Western Dry Creek Inn. And on top of that, he launched his sportswear clothing line — Gapelii Brand — in 2019, so he could rely on his own business income later in life as he entered his 30s.

“I was trying to make ends meet, working seven days a week. My goal was to pay off my credit card. I was living to work. My sleep was limited,” he said. “I was working weekends too, at a time when you want to let your hair down.”

Gapelii isn’t alone in his quest and challenge while paying about $2,000 a month for his apartment.

“I know of a family of four staying in a one-bedroom (unit) in my building, fighting to make it work,” he said.

After business picked up for his fashion line and he went to work for Sonoma County’s health department, Gapelii’s situation improved. He has currently positioned his solo household above the real-cost threshold, but he’s aware the situation is tenuous for many experiencing financial hardships — especially those that fall into a certain demographic, citizenship and living situations.

Across the North Bay and beyond to Northern California, clusters of neighborhood households are failing to meet basic living standards, according to the real-cost report.

In Napa County, the report shows 29% of residents in households numbering 11,554 are not making ends meet. The statistic is in line with Marin County’s 28% of households with residents not living up to the basic standards.

Farther east, Solano County — a center for projected Bay Area population growth through 2050 — 31% don’t meet the standards among 38,897 households.

While in sparsely populated Lake and Mendocino counties, 30% of households (12,921) fall below the threshold. The two counties are considered together in the report.

Statewide, 7 in 10 single mothers, numbering 576,000 households, are unable to afford the basic necessities, according to the study. And, 57% of U.S. non-citizens in the state struggle to make ends meet.

While families and individual households of all races face financial challenges, those led by people of color — Gapelii included — are disproportionately impacted.

Among the 31% (3.7 million) of households in California living below the cost threshold, 45% identify as Black; 51% Latino and 44% Native American or Alaskan Native. Whites unable to afford basic necessities amount to about half these percentages.

Gapelii, a Black man, said he’s “not at all” surprised by the findings.

“I know people in that situation. I would be looking at a similar thing without so many jobs. People have had to rent out rooms,” he said.

Gapelii said that he knows several people clawing to get out of an unsustainable life. He emphasized that education is key, an assumption supported by the study declaring that seven in 10 households led by a person without a high school diploma fall below the real cost measure.

“The majority of the demographic is still stuck in the ‘hood, looking for an opportunity to get out, but it’s often either the grave or jail,” he said.

In the competitive job market, Gapelli explained, systemic racism exacerbates the problem, failing to provide opportunities to pay enough to live on.

And anyone in any town of any race may experience a monumental setback.

“One single disaster can wipe out a bank account,” he said.

The up-close-and-personal observation was not lost on United Way of the Wine Country’s chief executive. Lisa Carreno told attendees on a conference call announcing the pending release of the report that her region has suffered at least a handful of climate change–fueled disasters in the last decade. Also, a devastating medical condition may hit a family hard.