Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) on Tuesday reported earnings jumped 24% in the fourth quarter from a year before and 15% for 2022.

Fourth-quarter earnings were $4.5 million. The year-over-year rise continued a trend from the third quarter.

For 2022, net income was $16.97 million.

In a statement, bank President and CEO Brian Reed attributed much of that growth to the Santa Rosa-based bank’s loan portfolio and core deposit base. The bank saw growth in both its loan and investment portfolios — up over the year by 11.3% and 20.8%, respectively — in a higher-interest-rate environment.

Net interest income for 2022’s fourth quarter was $14.18 million, 30% higher than 2021’s. Annually, it was 17% higher in 2022 at $48.95 million.

The net interest margin, which is the difference between the bank’s interest income and what is paid out to lenders, came out to a 4.34% level of profitability on assets to offset the 4.28% returns on average expenses.

Total deposits remained solid — up 19% to $962.65 million from $811.6 million in 2021.

Non-interest income, which is derived by fees, delivered to the community bank $2.13 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, dwarfing the $1.24 million in the same period in 2021. The financial barometer came in at $7.49 million in 2022, up from the $4.9 million recorded in 2021.

2022 also turned out to be a year of rising operating expenses, increasing 16% in 2022 to $23.51 million. The bank attributed the cost increases to a range of contributors from employee benefit programs to technological investments.

Assets totaled $1.1 billion at year-end. The bank will pay a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share on Feb. 16.

