If it doesn't pass the Justin Gill taste test, it’s not going to be offered to consumers.

As founder and CEO of Sebastopol-based Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce, Gill has the final say on what gets bottled.

“In the past I would do a lot of the development stuff myself and then hand it over to a formulator to finish it off. Now I’ve hired an innovation firm, but I’m still very involved; with the flavor testing especially,” Gill said. “We go through multiple rounds of revisions. I think we are in our sixth one right now for a product we are working on.”

Bachan’s fifth sauce, which Gill would not reveal specifics about, will be released this spring.

Starting in 2013, the 41-year-old Gill spent the next six years creating the Bachan’s products that were inspired by family recipes, figuring out the manufacturing, packaging design, distribution, and other aspects of creating a brand from scratch.

The company has been on a steep upward trajectory since launching its soy-based sauces in 2019. Today, its four sauces — The Original, Hot and Spicy, Yuzu, and Gluten-Free — are sold throughout the country.

Sales topped $30 million in 2022. Last fall the company received an infusion of $13 million in series A funding by private equity firm Sonoma Brands Capital.

The following is a Q&A has been edited for clarity and space.

Bachan is slang in Japanese for “grandmother.“ Why use this as the name of your business?

My grandma (bachan) Judy Yokoyama is the legacy holder of the family recipe having passed it down to my mom, dad, and myself. Growing up, she used to cook for me and my family all of the time. She lived on the same property as us, so we would eat a lot of meals with her and my grandfather.

She and my grandfather never missed any of our sporting events and were there for every big moment we had as children. They were a huge part of our lives, and my bachan is still a big part of my life and my daughters’ lives today. She always supported me in my entrepreneurial endeavors and listened to my business ideas when I was a kid, so when I decided to bring our family’s sauce to market, it just felt natural that I would name it in her honor.

Your grandmother was born in Sebastopol, but during World War II was sent to an internment camp with her parents. How has that legacy of discrimination affected your approach to business and life?

Yes, my bachan Judy Yokoyama, a first-generation Japanese American, has lived in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa her entire life, except for a two-year displacement to Camp Amache, a Japanese internment camp in the Colorado desert.

During the time of her family’s incarceration, they were able to maintain a level of normalcy because they were together providing one another with love, support, and connection.

A lot of this connection was done over family meals and preparing familiar foods—like our family’s sauce. Today, Bachan’s mission is to bring family together through food, culture, and connection. This purpose is directly related to our family’s history.

But we don’t only seek to bring nuclear family to the table to enjoy food together, we want to bring society together as a whole through new cultural flavors, experiences, awareness, and discussions.

Bachan’s is dedicated to honoring our family history and bringing awareness in the hopes of broadening people’s awareness and acceptance. We participate in the coalition of business leaders against anti-Asian racism and support organizations that are raising awareness to racial injustice/discrimination.

Since 2019, four Bachan’s sauces have been available commercially. What are the plans for future sauces or other condiments?

We are always working to innovate and expand our product offering, but we’ve purposefully set the bar really high.

Bachan’s is the originator of Japanese barbecue sauce here in the U.S. I spent more than six years perfecting our multi-generational family recipe for market. I’ve been dedicated to bringing our family’s heritage sauce to market with authentic, umami-filled flavor using real ingredients, innovating a cold-filled process, and never skimping on quality. Our plan is to continue to try to make the best sauces in the world. We don’t ever want to make too many products, just the best products.

With each new sauce we launch there is so much time and effort put into to making sure it honors our original family sauce and brings something extra special, elevating the original in some way. We are also working on creating some products outside of just Japanese BBQ sauces. We will be sharing those later in the year.