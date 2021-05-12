What to know about Avelo Airlines new Sonoma County flights

Avelo Airlines now is offering flights between Hollywood Burbank Airport and Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, becoming the Santa Rosa airport’s fourth commercial air carrier.

The new discount airline launched its first flight from Burbank to Santa Rosa at the end of April.

Besides the Sonoma County airport, Avelo is rolling out flights from Burbank to other locations across the U.S. West, including Arcata-Eureka Airport in Humboldt County and the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona.

Avelo currently is selling tickets starting at $19, and many of the flights are no more than $39. The airline is not charging fees for changing tickets or making reservations at its call center rather than online.

But there are a number of incidental fees for different services, according to its website. Avelo charges $10 for customers’ first checked bag, $35 for a carry-on overhead bag and $10 for priority boarding. The fee for reserving a window or aisle seat in advance starts at $5.

Customers who want to travel with their pets must make a reservation in advance and pay an additional $95 each way. The animals must be small enough to fit in a pet carrier under the seat.

The airline has renovated the interiors of three Boeing 737-800 planes and plans to have six in service by the end of 2021, Travel + Leisure reported. The airline does not yet have in-flight Wi-Fi or offer alcohol, and there are no power ports to charge electronics.

For more information about the airline and a complete list of destinations, visit aveloair.com.