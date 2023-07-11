What’s ahead for North Bay commercial construction in 2023

The Business Journal surveyed several Northern California commercial general contractors and found that while their expectations for revenue growth varied, all of them agreed success is built on clear and constant communication. Here’s what they said.|
The leaders of several commercial contractors weighed in on everything from supply and demand when it comes to building materials to how a tighter workforce has affected them.

North Bay Business Journal Researcher Michelle Fox prepared the following survey on these topics:

  • 2023 revenue growth expectations
  • Supply and cost of materials
  • Labor shortage and workarounds
  • Strategies for improving team performance
  • Industry changes in the next five years

Answers have been edited for space and clarity.

How much revenue growth are you anticipating in 2023 over 2022? What is contributing to that?

Robert Cantu

President, Western Builders, 1400 N. Dutton Ave., #19, Santa Rosa; 707-542-3213; westernbuilders.info

Western Builders has been in operation for 21 years. The company, with 11 employees, handles commercial, design build, and winery construction.

Robert Cantu: Expecting similar years between 2023 over 2022. Business remains steady.

Thomas Dawson

CEO, Precision General Contractors, 7250 Redwood Blvd., Suite 214, Novato, CA 94945; 415-332-8390; precisiongc.com

The company, which specializes in the rehabilitation and new construction of multifamily real estate, has 52 employees and has been in operation for over 20 years.

Thomas Dawson: 5%

Eddinger Enterprises Inc.

Joe Madarus, project manager

Jerry Eddinger, founder

62 W. North St., Healdsburg, CA 95448; 707-433-5113; eddingers.com

Eddinger Enterprises, with 33 employees, handles all phases of custom commercial and residential building.

Jerry Eddinger and Joe Madarus: About 7% — Sonoma County is very desirable.

Seth Maze

GMH Builders Inc., 19150 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma, CA 95476; 707-757-5050; gmhbuild.com

The company has been in operation seven years and has 37 employees. It focuses on providing high service and a technical approach to general contracting services.

Seth Maze: GMH Builders is projecting a 25% growth rate for 2023, thanks to the steady backlog growth.

Jim Murphy & Associates

Jesse Malone, vice president of operations

Steve Ronchelli, president

464 Kenwood Court, Suite B, Santa Rosa, CA 95407; 707-576-7337; j-m- a.com/

Jim Murphy & Associates does private commercial work including wineries, hospitality, retail, office space and distinctive custom home estates.

The company has been in operation 36 years and employs 40.

Jesse Malone and Steve Ronchelli: We are anticipating a growth of 20%, partly due to inflation, but mostly an increase in the number of residential projects.

Roger Nelson

President, Midstate Construction, 1180 Holm Road, Petaluma, CA 94954; 707-762-3200; midstateconstruction.com

This 88-year-old commercial general contractor company has 77 employees and focuses on multifamily residential; affordable and market-rate housing, new and rehabilitation, office, industrial, hospitality, wineries, retail, medical, historical renovations and public works.

Roger Nelson: Gross revenue will continue to grow due to the demands of construction in the North Bay. We expect continued growth in revenue.

How have the supply and cost of materials changed in the past 12 months? What have you done to adjust?

Robert Cantu: Supply remains slow while costs continue increasing showing mild signs of leveling.

Thomas Dawson: While the supply and cost of materials has been less volatile over the last year, we order materials as far in advance as possible.

Jerry Eddinger and Joe Madarus: Material costs are beginning to level out, although still higher than we all would like. Many materials are becoming more available than in recent years. Placing orders earlier in the project and providing deposits have both helped to ease the lead time and cost increases.

Seth Maze: Over the past 12 months, the supply and cost of building materials in Northern California have fluctuated. Initially, the supply was low due to the pandemic-related shutdowns, with supply houses either stocking inventories and/or demand for home renovation projects increasing. As a result, the cost of building materials such as lumber, steel and concrete skyrocketed. However, as the economy reopened, the supply of these materials increased, leading to some reductions and at least an overall plateau in material prices. Nonetheless, the cost of the building remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, making building projects more expensive than before. Despite the challenges, we are persevering and finding ways to work within the current market conditions.

Jesse Malone and Steve Ronchelli: We are in the business of predicting cost and time. Supply chain issues and dramatically fluctuating cost make this very difficult. The best tools to manage these challenges start with the quality of our initial budgets and schedules. Procurement of information, materials and subcontractors is closely tied to the construction schedule. The trick is to stay ahead of it.

Roger Nelson: Cost of materials is slowing coming back to normal but is still coupled with the challenges of long lead times of material availability and fabrication times. Midstate takes a proactive approach by getting approved material submittals well in advance so orders can be placed as quickly as possible and cost secured.

How has the labor shortage affected your operation and what have you done to overcome it?

Robert Cantu: Pre-planning and solid relationships remain key.

Thomas Dawson: The labor shortage has extended our project durations. We have been working with all of our team members and production partners to assemble as many items as possible, off-site. Secondly, we are installing as much prefinished materials as much as possible (for interiors and exteriors).

Jerry Eddinger and Joe Madarus: We’ve always been able to keep a great crew; some have been with us for 30 years. We’ve worked with the local schools to foster interest in the trades and have had good interns and employees from that relationship.

Seth Maze: Labor shortages are having a significant impact on building operations in the industry. This is especially true in the housing market, where the demand for affordable housing is high, but the supply is limited due to a lack of construction workers, among other challenges. In addition, facilities management teams are struggling to find qualified workers to maintain and repair buildings, resulting in longer wait times for repairs and maintenance. Overall, the labor shortage is creating significant challenges in Northern California, and it's unclear when the situation will improve.

Jesse Malone and Steve Ronchelli: Our approach has always been to run an A-plus team that A-plus players want to play for. We provide an environment of mentorship for our younger team members, and we support a culture of mentorship with our senior team members. We feel that this culture has helped us avoid any dramatic effect of labor shortages.

Roger Nelson: Midstate has an efficient and hardworking team. We have been grateful that the labor shortage has not tremendously impacted our operations. We continue to actively search for qualified candidates and hire proactively in lieu of retroactively.

What are your most successful strategies for improving team performance?

Robert Cantu: Strategic hires to bolster our team.

Thomas Dawson: Constant communication, openly receiving feedback and using that feedback to make adjustments helps improve our team's performance.

Jerry Eddinger and Joe Madarus: We build relationships at every level — whether with our clients, employees, subcontractors or suppliers. We make sure to recognize and compensate our partners to show our appreciation. Treating everyone as we want to be treated and leading by example have always been our best blueprint for success.

Seth Maze: Improving team performance on construction projects requires a combination of effective communication, clear goals and a focus on collaboration. One key strategy for GMH Builders is establishing clear roles and responsibilities for each team member, ensuring everyone understands their specific tasks and how they contribute to the overall project. Regular communication is also essential, including daily check-ins and weekly team meetings to discuss progress and identify any issues or challenges that may arise.

Jesse Malone and Steve Ronchelli: As our T-shirts say, “Clear communication preserves friendships.” Accountability, transparency and absolute clarity in our management of Time, Quality and Money. We feel that a strong culture of stewardship creates an environment where folks want to perform well and be part of something great.

Roger Nelson: We take the team approach with all that we do. We foster open communication, encourage collaboration and provide clear goals and expectations.

What overall industry changes do you anticipate in the next five-plus years?

Robert Cantu: Shifts in energy sectors will migrate into the industry. Office space will remain flat. Industrial will remain on a mild growth trajectory.

Thomas Dawson: I anticipate more prefabricated assemblies and buildings and an increased use of automated installations.

Jerry Eddinger and Joe Madarus: In this world of instant gratification and anonymous online shopping options, we work hard to source locally and responsibly. We hope that others are doing the same in order to keep the quality and customization that online shopping cannot provide or sustain. Social media plays a large part in gaining new clients, both positively and negatively. Everyone should use care in what they post and what they believe is factual.

Seth Maze: There is a lot going on in terms of likely changes. The overall design and construction industry in Northern California's Wine Country is expected to face several challenges over the next five years. The region relies heavily on tourism, food, beverage and local services for its regional economy. This requires people. Ideally, they live and work in the North Bay community. However, there is a decline in health care and education infrastructure due to the aging population. The North Bay region is experiencing a slowdown in economic growth due to concentrated wealth as well. Additionally, the region faces environmental challenges due to its geographical characteristics and resulting new policies.

Jesse Malone / Steve Ronchelli: I remember when I got a roll of quarters every Monday morning to call my inspectors and subcontractors. There are now folks on our team who have only interacted with projects on Zoom. These two groups are not exactly rival factions, but there is a transition taking place. In the context of leadership, there are more folks like me today. In five years, I think the scales may turn and we will as an industry become more connected and digital as more contemporary systems and resources are embraced by younger leaders.

Roger Nelson: In the coming years, we believe the industry will see a greater focus on increasing the availability of affordable housing through various initiatives and policy changes. Additionally, there will likely be a continued emphasis on implementing and expanding Cal Green requirements to promote sustainable and energy-efficient building practices in both new and existing projects.

