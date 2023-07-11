Roger Nelson: Cost of materials is slowing coming back to normal but is still coupled with the challenges of long lead times of material availability and fabrication times. Midstate takes a proactive approach by getting approved material submittals well in advance so orders can be placed as quickly as possible and cost secured.

How has the labor shortage affected your operation and what have you done to overcome it?

Robert Cantu: Pre-planning and solid relationships remain key.

Thomas Dawson: The labor shortage has extended our project durations. We have been working with all of our team members and production partners to assemble as many items as possible, off-site. Secondly, we are installing as much prefinished materials as much as possible (for interiors and exteriors).

Jerry Eddinger and Joe Madarus: We’ve always been able to keep a great crew; some have been with us for 30 years. We’ve worked with the local schools to foster interest in the trades and have had good interns and employees from that relationship.

Seth Maze: Labor shortages are having a significant impact on building operations in the industry. This is especially true in the housing market, where the demand for affordable housing is high, but the supply is limited due to a lack of construction workers, among other challenges. In addition, facilities management teams are struggling to find qualified workers to maintain and repair buildings, resulting in longer wait times for repairs and maintenance. Overall, the labor shortage is creating significant challenges in Northern California, and it's unclear when the situation will improve.

Jesse Malone and Steve Ronchelli: Our approach has always been to run an A-plus team that A-plus players want to play for. We provide an environment of mentorship for our younger team members, and we support a culture of mentorship with our senior team members. We feel that this culture has helped us avoid any dramatic effect of labor shortages.

Roger Nelson: Midstate has an efficient and hardworking team. We have been grateful that the labor shortage has not tremendously impacted our operations. We continue to actively search for qualified candidates and hire proactively in lieu of retroactively.

What are your most successful strategies for improving team performance?

Robert Cantu: Strategic hires to bolster our team.

Thomas Dawson: Constant communication, openly receiving feedback and using that feedback to make adjustments helps improve our team's performance.

Jerry Eddinger and Joe Madarus: We build relationships at every level — whether with our clients, employees, subcontractors or suppliers. We make sure to recognize and compensate our partners to show our appreciation. Treating everyone as we want to be treated and leading by example have always been our best blueprint for success.

Seth Maze: Improving team performance on construction projects requires a combination of effective communication, clear goals and a focus on collaboration. One key strategy for GMH Builders is establishing clear roles and responsibilities for each team member, ensuring everyone understands their specific tasks and how they contribute to the overall project. Regular communication is also essential, including daily check-ins and weekly team meetings to discuss progress and identify any issues or challenges that may arise.

Jesse Malone and Steve Ronchelli: As our T-shirts say, “Clear communication preserves friendships.” Accountability, transparency and absolute clarity in our management of Time, Quality and Money. We feel that a strong culture of stewardship creates an environment where folks want to perform well and be part of something great.

Roger Nelson: We take the team approach with all that we do. We foster open communication, encourage collaboration and provide clear goals and expectations.

What overall industry changes do you anticipate in the next five-plus years?

Robert Cantu: Shifts in energy sectors will migrate into the industry. Office space will remain flat. Industrial will remain on a mild growth trajectory.

Thomas Dawson: I anticipate more prefabricated assemblies and buildings and an increased use of automated installations.

Jerry Eddinger and Joe Madarus: In this world of instant gratification and anonymous online shopping options, we work hard to source locally and responsibly. We hope that others are doing the same in order to keep the quality and customization that online shopping cannot provide or sustain. Social media plays a large part in gaining new clients, both positively and negatively. Everyone should use care in what they post and what they believe is factual.

Seth Maze: There is a lot going on in terms of likely changes. The overall design and construction industry in Northern California's Wine Country is expected to face several challenges over the next five years. The region relies heavily on tourism, food, beverage and local services for its regional economy. This requires people. Ideally, they live and work in the North Bay community. However, there is a decline in health care and education infrastructure due to the aging population. The North Bay region is experiencing a slowdown in economic growth due to concentrated wealth as well. Additionally, the region faces environmental challenges due to its geographical characteristics and resulting new policies.

Jesse Malone / Steve Ronchelli: I remember when I got a roll of quarters every Monday morning to call my inspectors and subcontractors. There are now folks on our team who have only interacted with projects on Zoom. These two groups are not exactly rival factions, but there is a transition taking place. In the context of leadership, there are more folks like me today. In five years, I think the scales may turn and we will as an industry become more connected and digital as more contemporary systems and resources are embraced by younger leaders.

Roger Nelson: In the coming years, we believe the industry will see a greater focus on increasing the availability of affordable housing through various initiatives and policy changes. Additionally, there will likely be a continued emphasis on implementing and expanding Cal Green requirements to promote sustainable and energy-efficient building practices in both new and existing projects.