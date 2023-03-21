Jobs in Napa grew 6.9% in the year ending in January, the nation’s fourth-fastest hiring pace.

We looked at employment data on 389 metropolitan areas nationwide for the start of 2023, released March 17 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on at the start of 2023 for 389 metropolitan areas.

Napa bosses added 4,700 workers in the year, rising to 72,900, according to the figures released March 17 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Napa’s unemployment rate was 3.9%, down 0.9 points in the year.

Only two Texas metros — Midland (11.4% job growth) and Odessa (7.8%) — and Manhattan, Kansas (7.3%), had faster hiring paces in January.

Metros adding the most jobs over 12 months included New York (375,200), Dallas (234,100), Los Angeles-Orange County (218,400), Houston (152,900) and Chicago (122,400).

California bosses added 594,500 workers statewide in the 12 months ending in January, up 3.5% to a near-record 17.77 million. Only Texas (668,000) added more workers nationwide.

The cooling economy and many employers restoring pre-pandemic staffing levels have slowed hiring. California job growth was 8.5% in January 2022.

California bosses also are challenged to find talent. Statewide unemployment was 4.6%, down 1 percentage point in the year.

Napa’s success is part of a somewhat odd California trend: Despite layoff news swirling around Silicon Valley and the technology industry, these stats show bosses in Northern California are boosting payrolls at the fastest pace in the state.

Here’s how the state’s 26 metros fared, ranked by one-year job growth: