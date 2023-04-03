Neither the resort nor Marriott responded to various inquiries from the North Bay Business Journal.

It could not be determined what the other fee on the reservation included.

$76.51 for "estimated government taxes & fees." But when the item was clicked, it described $51.51 in taxes and fees and a $25 per night "destination fee" According to the website, there's also a $25 daily fee for on-site parking, and a $10 daily fee for valet parking At 12%, Napa's hotel tax on $315 would be $37.80

We booked a room at the Westin Versa Napa, a property managed by Marriott, for the night of April 3. Here are the details from the bill:

For anyone buying a concert ticket, a night at a hotel or an airline seat, the listed price is seldom what someone actually ends up paying. Usually, it's higher.

And many times, the reason is added fees.

Now some California and federal lawmakers want to stop the practice of what they call “junk fees.” State Senate Bill 478 would “make unlawful advertising, displaying, or offering a price for a good or service that does not include all mandatory fees or charges other than taxes imposed by a government.”

"The price you get upfront is people trying to lure you to buy their product or service, but by the time you check out the price is different,” said state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who introduced the hidden fees legislation with state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Oakland. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to discuss SB 478 on April 11.

Hotel resort fees

Dodd and others single out hotel fees as being obscure to customers. But when reached by the Journal, many managers and companies at several North Bay lodging properties declined comment on SB 478 or did not return inquiries.

In a call from the Journal to the reservation desk of the Silverado Resort in Napa the person answering the phone said a $35 a night "resort fee" covers housekeeping, bellmen, WiFi, heat and all in-room amenities. That fee does not show up on the reservation until after the room is booked. SB 478 would prohibit that practice.

Reached by phone, the manager at the Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito, who declined to give his name, said the $60 a night resort fee includes access to the hot tub, hiking trails, yoga, history walks, parking and more.

“Guests are fully aware of the fees associated with staying here and commit to that when they book their reservation,” he said.

Asked about its practices, the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa chose not to make an official statement. According to an employee on the reservation desk, the non-negotiable $60 a night resort fee includes a daily newspaper, WiFi, free calls, parking, fitness center and classes, wine welcome, electric vehicle charging, bikes when available, and weekly events on the property.

At the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa a $35 destination fee is added to each night’s stay. However, when it comes to an itemized online bill for one night the destination fee is $40.14.

Monica Hubert, interim general manager, said, “Destination fees are subject to taxes. Taxes include occupancy tax, county tax, city tax and California assessment fee.”

So, the advertised price of $171 for one night at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma is actually $235.41 after paying a $8.55 tourism fee, $15.39 occupancy tax, $40.14 destination fee, and 33 cent state tourism fee. This is all clearly detailed online.

The Hyatt’s destination fee provides access to the fitness center, pool, hot tub, yoga, lawn games, pool toys, wine and beer tasting discounts, and water refill stations.

When calling a handful of reservation clerks in the North Bay they did not readily know what the resort or destination fee at their respective properties included, and one person took 15 minutes to come back on the line to answer the question.

Government intervention

The Consumer Federation of California, a nonprofit advocacy group for consumer rights, is also concerned about fees levied on the public that are less than straight forward or evident from the start of a transaction.

“A number of industry sectors have convenience fees. They ought to be disclosed,” Executive Director Robert Herrell told the Journal.

The group is backing a six-bill package (see box) targeting specific industries that attach junk fees to rental housing, small business financing, electric vehicles, event tickets, lodging, and car rentals.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta is advocating for the passage of the Dodd-Skinner bill.

“Transparency and full disclosure in pricing are crucial for fair competition and consumer protection,” Bonta said in February in announcing support for the legislation. “Unfortunately, from car rental and hotel fees to concert ticket service charges, these hidden costs have been normalized in the purchasing process. Today’s legislation seeks to hold businesses accountable for their deceptive and misleading practices at the expense of the financial security of millions of Californians.”

At the federal level, the administration and a handful of federal agencies are backing the Junk Fee Prevention Act which President Biden mentioned in his February State of the Union speech.

“We’ll ban surprise resort fees that hotels tack on to your bill. These fees can cost you up to $90 a night at hotels that aren’t even resorts,” Biden said. “We’ll make cable internet and cell phone companies stop charging you up to $200 or more when you decide to switch to another provider.”