Residential projects

Under city review

• The Estates at Ross Ranch, 1295 Jenson Lane, a 17.17-acre site for a 31-lot subdivision.

• Hunter Subdivision, 325 Arata Lane. 3 parcels on 58.9 acres. A 238 residential lot subdivision with a 12-acre site for a new WUSD school. If the school is not built, the site would add 65 residential units.

• Shiloh Crossing, 295 Shiloh Road with 175-mixed use affordable units on 5.92 acres with 15 studio units, 70-1BR units, 44-2BR units and 44-3BR units.

• The Overlook, 7700 Mitchell Lane. Southeast corner of Mitchell and Windsor Road. It is as revision to development for some of the lots in the original filing.

• Sherlock Homes, 260 Arata Lane at Los Amigos, a 2.08-acre parcel, 7 new residential lots.

• Hembre Lane Oaks Subdivision North of Arata, 842 Hembre Lane. 24-lot subdivision on a 5.19-acre site, includes 4 deed-restricted affordable units.

• Old Redwood Highway Villages, 6114 & 6122 Old Redwood Highway, 3 parcels totaling 2.9 acres

Approved for 34 units including 10 two- and three-story live/work units, 12 two-story detached single family homes, 12 two-story detached family units and 10 two-story attached single family (duets).

Project includes four affordable units for moderate income households.

• Clearwater at Windsor, 376 Shiloh Road, 25-acre lot. Senior living facility with 34 memory care units, 71 assisted living and 141 independent living units, plus 25,000 SF of ground floor commercial space.

Under construction

• Portello (APM Homes), at Hembre Lane and Victory Lane adjacent to Walmart, with 84 single-family homes and 6 duets on 16.9 acres.

• The Overlook, corner of Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane. A 12-lot subdivision with design and landscape guidelines for construction of the homes.

• Redwood Views Apartments, 8490 to 8500 Old Redwood Highway. These affordable units are built on a 2.06-acre site in 2 parcels. There are 10-1BR, 24-2BR and 18-3BR apartments near Palm Plaza Center.

• Shiloh Terrace, 6011 Shiloh Road and 6050 Redwood Highway with 134 affordable apartments on a 4.01-acre site. Project includes one 3-story building with 21 units and one 4-story building with 128 units.

• Vintage Oaks on the Town Green, 9290 Old Redwood Highway, between Joe Rodota Drive and Windsor Road with 387 attached townhomes on 18.35 acres in 3 parcels. Phase 1 approved for 120 units and a community center. Located adjacent to shopping center with Oliver’s Market anchor tenant.

City approved

• 6500 and 6516 Old Redwood Highway Subdivision. An 8-lot subdivision on 1.814 acres with construction of a new street to access the parcels. Development of individual lots not included in the project.

• Richardson Street Mixed Use. This is a project with 30 apartments and 4,200 SF of retail space on 0.87-acre lot. Four stories, retail/restaurant, residential lobby, service areas, and covered arcade.

• Duncan Village, 484 Wall Street. This 1.34-acre parcel has space for 16 single-family homes including 6 attached and 10 detached units for affordable to low- and very low-income households.

• Windsor Gardens, 6100 Old Redwood Highway. A 1.17-acre site with a 12-lot tentative map.

• The Oaks, 6122 Old Redwood Highway. A 3.9-acre site planned development with 31 residential rental units in flats and townhomes on one parcel and three live/work units on a second parcel.

• Mill Creek (formerly Windsor Mill) on Bell Road east of the railroad to the south of old town and west of Windsor Creek Elementary School. A total of 360 multi-family units in sixteen, 3-story buildings on 20.3 acres. Project includes completion of Bell Road with a street bridge over Windsor Creek and a pedestrian bridge for access to Windsor Elementary.

• 19th Hole located on 19th Hold Drive next to the Windsor Golf Club. A 4.95-acresd parcel for an 11-lot subdivision with a common area parcel for access.

• Shiloh Road Mixed Use, 1200 Shiloh Road at 5823 Skylane Boulevard, with a total of 27 apartments, 14-1BR, 12-2BR, and 1- 2BR penthouse in 4 3-story buildings, plus a 2,844 SF community market.

• Heritage Park Apartments, 8685 Old Redwood Highway. A 1.66-acre site with 33 apartments, 4-1BR, 16-2BR and 13-3BR units.

• Redwood Glen, 8550/8560 Old Redwood Highway, on a 1.53-acre site with 2 parcels for 43 units 100% affordable apartments) with 1-1BR, 5-2BR and 37 3-BR units near the Palm Plaza shopping center.

(Source: Town of Windsor)